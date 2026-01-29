Newton parish addresses food insecurity

By Lynn Keller

For The Catholic Messenger

NEWTON — One of the activities of Sacred Heart Parish’s Social Action Commission is providing food for the hungry. Putting into action the first corporal work of mercy — feeding the hungry — is a way to serve Jesus. In January 2023, due to the growing concern about food insecurity in homeless or limited-income families in Newton, a group of parishioners started preparing and serving hot meals once a month at the Salvation Army for anyone in the community who was hungry. This spot was chosen because of its central location, and people were comfortable going there. The funding for this act of charity was part of the Sacred Heart Social Action Commission’s annual budget. After several months families shared that it would be easier for them to pick up meals instead of having a sit-down dinner.

Beginning in February 2024 the change was made to handing out sack lunches monthly for people to take home. Distribution was an hour window starting at 5 p.m. These lunches included a meat and cheese sandwich along with other foods that created an enjoyable meal. While the specific contents varied, the sack lunches also contained pre-packaged items such as a cheese stick, meat stick, fruit cup, dessert, granola bar, and chips. Numbers of participants grew as this was a preferred method of receiving food.

In September 2024 another change was made. Food was still being offered, but the process was a bit different. Because even more people were experiencing food insecurity, the group began providing food every week. The shelves and refrigerator in the Salvation Army lobby are stocked at the beginning of the week, and the food is “grab and go.” To stay within our budget, food choices and prices are carefully considered so that we can provide the most nutritious assortment possible. The sandwiches are made using maximum safety precautions; all other food is pre-packaged. Anyone who is hungry or needs help feeding a family is welcome to take the food items.

When this program began in 2023, about 40-50 meals were prepared once a month. Three years later, the average number of food items stocked each month has risen to 1,000. Advertising is done through word of mouth and the “People in Need Jasper County” page on Facebook.

(Keller is a member of the Social Action Commission (SAC) at Sacred Heart Parish in Newton.)