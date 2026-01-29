Learning to disagree better

By Sam Aitchison

The Church is Alive!

I’ve always been interested in politics. From national elections and Supreme Court decisions to school board meetings and government agencies, I am naturally drawn to the politics section of a newspaper and enjoy keeping up with what lawmakers and institutions are doing. However, with the news and politics rife with division and disagreement, it’s tempting to turn away and disengage altogether. As long as I can remember following politics and the news, there has seemed to be an overwhelming amount of hatred and staunch disagreement between political parties and groups. I have often found myself asking how Christ would call us to engage in productive conversation and discussion in our world today.

A few years ago, a seminar at Saint Louis University explored the intersection of politics and Catholicism. They keynote speaker — a Jesuit priest with a background in law — outlined how Church leadership and Catholic Social Teaching offer a framework for navigating the complex and often contentious world of politics. Although I thought the talk was interesting, it was the question-and-answer session afterward that left a lasting impression.

An audience member asked how one should engage in dialogue with someone with whom they vehemently disagree. The priest’s response was simple, yet profound: “Pray for the grace to see and love the other person as God does. Then proceed with conversation.” I cannot think of a better way to approach difficult conversations — whether with someone whose political affiliation differs from mine, whose religious beliefs are not the same or whose lifestyle choices I find troubling. The answer is simple yet difficult: pray for the grace to see that person as God sees them.

To see another as God does is to recognize their inherent dignity, worth, and value. It is to remember that they are more than their mistakes, opinions or past actions. Like all of us, they desire safety, security, and love.

When I approach difficult conversations through this lens, I’ve found I’m gentler, kinder, and more loving. I will be honest — I still have much to learn. Having my beliefs challenged is uncomfortable. But the continual reminder that God loves me and this person with whom I disagree has been grounding and comforting.

There has been, is, and will continue to be disagreement and divide in politics and within the Church. During my time in college, however, I’ve learned some lessons that have helped me engage more thoughtfully in civic life. Four main practices have shaped the way I navigate political conversations:

Seek out multiple news sources and perspectives. Go to CNN, then Fox News. What do different sides say? What similarities are there? Media outlets often have distinct goals, affiliations and political leanings. Engaging with a range of sources helps foster a more holistic, educated understanding of current events.

Remember that news is also a business. Outlets generate revenue by capturing attention, often through emotionally charged headlines and “clickbait.” Social media algorithms amplify this effect by curating content based on our interests and beliefs. Being mindful of this reality can help us avoid treating short clips or headlines as the full story.

People have always struggled and the world has never been perfect. Human suffering and conflict are not new realities. Our hope is not in a political utopia, but in Christ, who entered our broken world to die for us so that we might live with him.

Embrace nuance. Politics is complex, and the challenges facing our world rarely have simple solutions. Reducing people, events, or issues to sweeping generalization often negates important truths. Many situations exist in gray areas and acknowledging that complexity can foster humility and understanding.

As a new calendar year starts, we have an opportunity to reflect. How can we approach conversations and interactions in a Christ-like manner? How can we avoid the temptation to disengage from politics and instead exhibit kindness, curiosity, and a true listening ear? By learning to disagree better, we can be not only better citizens, but more Christ-like disciples as well.

(Sam Aitchison is a senior at Saint Louis University studying business and theology. He can be reached at samaitchison6@gmail.com.)