Holy Childhood Association revived

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — For decades, children in the Diocese of Davenport supported children in need around the world through the Holy Childhood Association. Now, one Catholic school in the diocese has restarted its support for the program.

Founded in 1843 by Bishop Charles de Forbin-Janson in France, the Holy Childhood Association was recognized by the Vatican in 1922 as part of the Pontifical Mission Societies. Father Nicholas Akindele, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Davenport, revived the program at All Saints Catholic School. The priest, from the Diocese of Lokoja, Nigeria, Africa, formerly served as the Holy Childhood representative in his home diocese, so he was familiar with the program.

Holy Childhood “has two parts,” Father Akindele said. “First is spiritual assistance and second is material assistance. It’s children helping children.”

Since the beginning, children have been encouraged to recite one Hail Mary a day and donate one “small coin” a month to help children around the world in need, Father Akindele said.

According to the Pontifical Mission Society’s website, today the society “has put down roots in more than 130 countries and the motto has been enriched by children praying for children, children evangelizing children and children helping children worldwide.”

The program at All Saints is open to students in grades 2-5. So far 80 children and six adult volunteers are enrolled and the association is growing. Members meet monthly in the school’s café.

When gathering, students divide into groups, sitting at tables that represent the continents of Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Each group prays for the children in need on those continents. Students also have a box at home to collect donations to turn in later in the school year. “It’s their mission box,” Father Akindele said.

During the November meeting, students decorated crosses. Volunteer Faith Pinault of Holy Family Parish asked the students, “What does the cross mean? What does it mean for Christmas?”

“It’s a symbol of our faith and Jesus’ birthday,” several responded.

Pinault said Advent is a time of sharing with those who are less fortunate. She noted that Jesus died on the cross for us.

On the back of each cross students wrote their name. Then they decorated the front. The crosses were placed on a tree in Holy Family Church near Christmas.

“The children are so engaged,” Father Akindele said. “They are learning to focus on others’ needs versus their own.”

“My dream has been to do this (Holy Childhood) here for some time. And we can talk up vocations too,” he noted. “We are preparing their hearts.”

As each meeting closed, rosaries were passed out. The prayers were recited with the intention for children around the world.

After the session, Pinault said Holy Childhood Association helps kids to help others. She feels the impact is local as well as global because students who participate spread what they learn throughout the school. “They learn to stand up for each other,” she said.

Fourth-graders Easton Slesicki and Alec Lindell thought joining the program would be “fun” and “cool” and they enjoy the projects.

Third-grader Kaliko Allosada likes learning about God, Jesus and kindness. Fourth-grader Marley Foutch said, “I love God.” She likes learning about him and finds the projects fun.

Father Akindele hopes more schools and/or religious education programs join in the revival of the program in the Diocese of Davenport.