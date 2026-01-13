Holocaust art, essay contest – deadline for entries is March 1, 2026

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee announces a call for entries for the “Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest” and the “Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest”” which are open to all Quad City area students in grades 6-12. Both contests offer cash prizes to the writer/artist and the teacher who provided guidance.

The deadline for entries is March 1.

Details and applications for both contests are available online at www.hecqc.org. For more information, contact the office of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites at 309-793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.

Yom Hashoah, or Days of Remembrance, is observed as a day of commemoration each year for the six million