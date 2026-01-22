Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Jan. 22, 2026 ContributedFifth graders at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School in Muscatine held a bake sale last month to raise funds for the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. The class organizes a fundraiser each year and votes on where to send the funds. The class raised about $500 from the bake sale and additional $200 from an out-of-uniform day, bringing the donation total to $700. Bella Vista PhotographySt. Mary Parish in Solon hosted a live Nativity on parish grounds last month. Nearly 400 people attended. Event co-leader Josie Rozum said the turnout was less than organizers hoped for, but “those who did come received so much from the experience. We both witnessed adults openly sobbing while others were holding back tears. We saw parents kneel to eye level with their young children, pointing out Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus — telling the Christmas story. And I was quickly reminded how powerful this simple nativity scene is for so many.” Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Sand is wrong about private schools FUN-d-raisers for NCYC SAU Dance Marathon raises money for neonatal ICU Communal penance services near you Posted on Jan 22, 2026Jan 20, 2026