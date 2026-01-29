Diocese to host national liturgy group

By Anne Marie Amacher

IOWA CITY — For the first time ever, the Diocese of Davenport will host the national meeting of the Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commission (FDLC) in Iowa City. The meeting is Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Kay Temple, a liturgy office volunteer for the Diocese of Davenport, said the FDLC was founded by the Bishops’ Committee on Liturgy in 1969. The national organization is composed of members of diocesan liturgical commissions and directors of worship offices established by the local bishops. Its members may also include others who support the liturgical life of parishes, universities or other Catholic institutions, Temple noted.

Forty-six years later, the mission remains the same — to serve the clergy and faithful of the dioceses of the United States by providing leadership, scholarship and resources to aid in the authentic implementation and celebration of the liturgy, the FDLC website states.

Each year a national meeting is held, Temple said. In 2025 it was in Baltimore, Maryland, and in 2027 it is in Tacoma, Washington. “We are excited to extend an Iowa friendly welcome to those attending in Iowa City,” she said. “Many volunteers will be needed.”

The Diocese of Davenport is in Region IX, which includes all dioceses in Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. In total there are 15 dioceses in those four states.

Region IX has hosted national meetings in Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis and Omaha. “This will be the first time a national meeting will be held in Iowa,” she said.

The 2026 meeting’s conference topic is “Word of God: Living and Effective.” This coincides with the upcoming publication of new English and Spanish translations of the Bible for the United States as well as the anticipated publication of a new translation of the Liturgy of the Hours, she noted. The new translation of the Bible will be used in all future liturgical books, including (eventually) a new Lectionary for Mass.

When members of the diocese’s commission met with national members in 2025, Temple said they offered sites in Davenport and Iowa City. The national commission chose Iowa City “primarily due to the availability of a pedestrian-focused and sufficiently sized downtown hotel and conference center located adjacent to the University of Iowa.”

Temple said the first night of the meeting will be at St. Patrick Church where Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside at the opening Mass. “He has invited the bishops from Region IX to concelebrate the opening Mass with him.” Following Mass will be the traditional taste of the region dinner. “Each diocese suggests foods that are popular to their area and then offered to meeting attendees that evening.”

Other liturgies are being planned at Newman Catholic Student Center and St. Mary of the Visitation Church. Sessions are at the Graduate Hotel.

Archbishop Thomas Zinkula of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and formerly bishop of the Diocese of Davenport, will join the group that Wednesday. Auxiliary Bishop Michael G. Woost of Cleveland and Bishop Emeritus Martin Amos, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Davenport also will attend. Bishop Woost was elected by the bishops of the United States to lead the Bishop’s Committee on Divine Worship.

A study day is scheduled for Sept. 30. “While the conference is attended by members of the FDLC, the study day will be open to anyone interested in liturgy, including parish staff and parish liturgical commission members,” Temple said.