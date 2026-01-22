Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Catholics in southeastern Iowa have strong bonds to their local parishes. Those parishes, in turn, are linked to our diocese and the global Church. Like the jigsaw puzzles or dot drawings we had fun with as children, once these pieces are assembled we see a beautiful picture of the universal Church. The Catholic Messenger is a powerful force for bringing us together and showing how we are part of the whole. That’s why the theme of this year’s subscription drive is “Connecting the Catholic Community.”

The Catholic Messenger has adapted to the communication needs of the faithful of the Davenport Diocese for over 140 years. The Messenger’s multimedia platform provides multiple ways to get connected to local, national and international Catholic news based on our preferences: weekly print and/or e-editions; a website; an e-newsletter published twice a month; and a monthly podcast. The Messenger also posts regularly on Facebook and Instagram and shares stories that you share on those social media platforms.

Columnists, including Evangelization Director Patrick Schmadeke, Christina Capecchi, St. Louis University student and diocesan native Sam Aitchison, Father Ron Rolheiser and Jenna Ebener, among others, add breadth and depth to inspire readers.

You can also expect in-depth coverage of events and people in your parish. Learn about legislative issues through The Messenger’s collaboration with the Iowa Catholic Conference and follow the impact of the first American pope as he enters the second year of his ministry.

This month, parishes begin the 2026 subscription drive. To help encourage more people to subscribe to The Catholic Messenger — print and/or e-edition — we are providing free access to our e-edition through Feb. 14. Visit the website at www.catholicmessenger.net and click on the e-edition icon.

No other media, print or digital, covers the Catholic Church in our diocese with the passion and creativity of The Catholic Messenger. It is a real value at $30 per year for 50 issues — print, e-edition or both. Watch for the subscription drive in your parish. Please support your best source for local Catholic journalism.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh,

Bishop of Davenport