Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 77 – Sister Anthony and the Divine Teacher

Sister Anthony Worrell, OSF, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Divine Teacher, joins us just in time for Catholic Schools Week. She talks about her vocation, her work teaching religion at Assumption Catholic High School in Davenport, and the spirituality of St. Francis.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.

Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.
You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 69 – A new pope from the U.S.!
  2. Catholic Messenger Conversations Ep 74 – Return of Bishop Hennen
  3. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 72 – Camping for Christ
  4. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 70 – A conversation with the Question Box columnist.
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *