By Deacon Angel Hernandez

Guest column

“Be not afraid.” These are the words Jesus speaks to his disciples after the Resurrection in the Gospel of Matthew. They are spoken to men who had just witnessed their Messiah beaten, crucified, and killed. This fear was not imagined; it was real. And yet, Christ meets them not with condemnation, but with peace.

I find myself turning to those words often these days.

I write with some hesitation — because I am afraid. Afraid of saying the wrong thing. Afraid of being misunderstood or labeled. Afraid that speaking from the heart of the Gospel will be mistaken for speaking from a political position. Yet I feel compelled to speak.

After reading a recent bulletin reflection from one of my mentors and my friend — Father Rudolph (Rudy) Juarez — that reminded us that “we must not look away,” I knew silence was no longer an option. I knew that I had to speak up to say that I walk with him and millions of other people.

As a first-generation, native-born Mexican living in the United States, I am deeply grateful for this country and proud to serve the Church here. I have been given opportunities, stability, and the freedom to live my faith. At the same time, I cannot ignore the fear many families are living with today — fear that touches children, parents, neighbors, and entire communities.

One of the deepest wounds in our current moment is how quickly we divide. If someone speaks up for the dignity of the immigrant, they are accused of being political. If someone expresses concern for law enforcement, they are accused of lacking compassion. This false choice — either/or — is not of God. It is a tactic of division.

The Gospel calls us to something deeper: the unwavering dignity of every human person.

Our Catholic faith teaches that no human being is disposable, invisible, or without worth. This includes the immigrant, the poor, the fearful, the child — and it also includes those tasked with enforcing laws, often under great moral and emotional strain. I pray for families who are afraid, and I also pray for ICE agents and law enforcement officers who are given orders that may weigh heavily on their consciences. Both deserve our prayers. Both bear the image of God.

In moments like these, I look to the saints — men and women who lived under political pressure and social unrest, yet never surrendered the truth of human dignity:

St. Maximilian Kolbe, who gave his life for another in Auschwitz.

St. Giorgio Frassati, who lived joyfully in solidarity with the poor.

St. Oscar Romero, who spoke for the voiceless despite grave danger.

St. José Sánchez del Río, who remained faithful even unto death.

None of them sought conflict. None of them spoke out to gain approval. They spoke because the Gospel demanded it. To speak of human dignity is not a partisan act. It is a Christian one. So, I return again to the words of Christ: “Be not afraid.” Not afraid to see suffering. Not afraid to name injustice. Not afraid to pray for mercy on all sides. And not afraid to love as Christ loves — without conditions. May we, as the Church, have the courage to look upon one another not as labels or positions, but as beloved sons and daughters of God.

(Deacon Angel Hernandez is director of sacramental prep and faith formation at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City.)