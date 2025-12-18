Sara Ann “Sally” Duffy, cherished aunt, devoted friend, and beloved member of her community, was called home to our Heavenly Father on Dec. 9, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas. She was surrounded by her loving nieces, great nieces and nephews. Born on Dec. 11, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, Sara graced this world with her presence for 86 years.

Sara was the daughter of the late Raymond H. Duffy, DDS, and Florence M. Duffy. She was preceded in death by her sister Jean Marie Duffy, her brother, Eugene R. Duffy, and her sister-in-law, Sharon C. Sunderbruch Duffy.

A proud alumna of Immaculate Conception Academy and Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. Sara dedicated her life to learning and service. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, which laid the foundation for a career characterized by dedication and excellence. As an Administrative Officer to the General at the Rock Island Arsenal, Sara’s professional life was marked by diligence and integrity.

Her interests were as varied as they were enriching. Sara found joy in knitting, crocheting, sewing, and reading. Her days were often brightened by the music she created on the piano or with her guitar. She practiced meditation regularly, fostering a sense of peace that she readily shared with those around her. Her commitment to the wellbeing of animals was evident through her membership with the ASPCA, and she was a devoted Oblate for the Benedictine Sisters of Saint Mary Monastery in Rock Island, IL.

Sara is survived by her loving nieces, Catherine Davis (Ron), Lenexa, Kansas; Theresa Duffy (Kevin), Overland Park, Kansas; and Colleen Heeter (Joe), Winter Garden, Florida. Her great nieces and nephews, Kristin, Amy, and Lee Davis, Madeline Grillo (Josh) and Jacob Heeter. They will forever cherish the memories of their dear Aunt Sara. She will be greatly missed by her beloved cat, Zoey, who brought immense joy to her life.

In accordance with her wishes, Sara will be cremated without services. Her family takes comfort in knowing that all her loving nieces, great nieces and nephews were at her side when she peacefully passed away.

Donations may be made in her memory to:

The Sister of Saint Mary Monastery, 2200 88th Ave. W., Rock Island, IL 61201 or ASPCA at aspca.com

Her spirit and legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.