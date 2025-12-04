Religious emblems are an important part of scouting for Catholics

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — “I really believe every Catholic scout should earn their religious emblems,” says Bill Guglielmi, national chair of the National Catholic Committee on Scouting. “These programs don’t just teach faith — they help scouts live it. They bring together what’s best about scouting and what’s best about being Catholic, guiding young people to see God in their everyday lives and to live their faith with purpose, kindness, and service.”

John Doerr, vice chair marketing of the National Catholic Committee on Scouting, added, “I believe what makes Catholic scouting distinct is Catholic faith lived through action, learning and service. Our faith is not an ‘add-on’ to the Scouting America program; it is woven into what our scouts experience.”

Religious emblems are not just badges — they are a structured way for scouts to learn about their Catholic faith, grow in prayer and understand how God is active in their daily lives, Doerr said. Each emblem connects Church teaching with real-life experiences in school, community and scouting.

“I remember in earning my Ad Altare Dei (To the Altar of God), I was most fascinated by the chapter on holy orders. Even though I earned the award 56 years ago, I still remember vividly working with my religious emblem’s counselor, a gentlemen named Hans Matzner. He gave me insights into what my pastor’s life and responsibilities entailed and all the traditional elements of the priesthood. I had already received four sacraments, but it opened a door to a different opportunity, the possibility of a vocation.”

In scouting, “Duty to God” is central, he added. “For Catholic scouts, earning religious emblems fulfills this call by deepening their relationship with Christ and the Church. The programs guide youth through reflection, discussion and service rooted in Catholic tradition. Completing these programs is a concrete expression of faith in action.”

The Pope Pius XII award, in particular, gives scouts a way to discern what is God’s call for them, whether it is a call to religious life, marriage, or the single life, Doerr added. “Earning the award may lead them to participate in the National Catholic Committee on Scouting Saint George Trek, a vocational retreat held at Philmont Scout Ranch.”

Religious emblem programs emphasize values such as service, respect, moral courage and responsibility — the same virtues essential for leadership in scouting and life as taught by the Scout Oath and Law.

Doerr also added that religious emblems strengthen the connection between individual scouts and their parishes, families and scouting as a whole.

“The programs invite parents, clergy and counselors to walk with the scout on a shared journey of faith,” he said. “This builds bonds between the parish and scouting unit, making Catholic scouting a daily part of parish life and helping families see scouting as a youth ministry that supports their children’s spiritual growth.”

Earning a religious emblem is one of the few scouting awards presented by the Church itself, usually at a diocesan Mass, according to Doerr.

“This recognition shows that the scout is a living witness of faith, exhibiting Catholic values to their family, fellow scouts and classmates,” he said.

Brian Girskis agrees that scouting is youth ministry. “It’s God, family and country — in that order.” Girskis is the religious emblems coordinator for Scouting America’s Illowa Council and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf.

He noted that scouts who earn religious emblems also have the possibility to earn scholarships. The National Catholic Committee on Scouting has awarded $308,000 in scholarships to 131 service-oriented scouts nationwide since 2005.

Girskis said Catholic youths involved in Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA can start religious emblems work at any time. Scouts BSA members can start the process now, but will not be able to complete it in time for the Mass.

Emblem details: Cub Scouts

Tiger and Wolf scouts (first and second grade, ages 6-7) can earn the Light of Christ and Bear and Webelos scouts (third-fifth grade, ages 8-10) can earn Parvuli Dei (Children of God). Scouts complete these awards at home with family and at their own pace. “It’s only a few hours overall,” Girskis said.

The first step to earn religious emblems requires the purchase of a booklet available at most Scouting America shops or by ordering through the National Catholic Council on Scouting at https://catholicscouting.com/religious-emblems-and-activities/

The next step is to contact your parish’s pastor, Girskis said. “This is an important step. He should be aware of work on the emblem. He may have input on the emblem process. And he will need to sign off (for the scout) to earn the award.”

Cub Scouts who are currently working on their emblems may drop off the completed booklet at the Davenport Diocese’s St. Vincent Center in Davenport for processing. There is a cost for the emblem, he noted.

Emblem details: Scouts BSA

Ad Altare Dei (to the altar of God) is designed for scouts ages 13-14, but older youths may also earn this emblem. Youths must have completed sixth grade. The Pope Pius XII emblem is designed for scouts ages 15-16. All high school students registered as Scouts BSA can earn the emblem up to age 18 and Venturers and Sea Scouts before age 21.

Scouts BSA emblems are done in groups of at least five. The first step is to find other interested Catholic scouts. Boys and girls may participate in the groups together. Scouts from multiple parishes may get together to earn the emblem.

The Ad Altare Dei emblem can take 6-8 months to complete and the Pope Pius XII up to 18 months. Girskis said not to panic over the timeframe. As scouts get older, it can take time to get the groups together.

Scouts unable to find other Catholic scouts to work with may contact diocesan offices (see information below), which will relay information to Girskis. He will work with troops to find nearby scouts, as possible.

The diocesan scouting Mass is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside.

Scouts wanting to receive their emblem(s) at Mass must complete work by mid-December. The Mass is open to all scouts from Scouting America, American Heritage Girls and Girl Scouts USA.

For more information on Catholic scouting emblems (for Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA), visit the national website or www.davenportdiocese.org/scouting or contact Tim Brown, diocesan Catholic committee on scouting, at dccs@diodav.org, Deacon John Jacobsen at jacobsenj@diodav.org or Trevor Pullinger, director of faith formation and catechesis coordinator, at pullinger@davenportdiocese.org