Real ‘face time’ has value

By Dan Russo

Editorial

During Pope Leo XIV’s virtual encounter at this year’s National Catholic Youth Conference, teenager Chris Pantelakis had a poignant question about screen time: “I often find myself sitting on my phone endlessly scrolling. I’ve also noticed that everybody around me is the same or has a very similar problem. Many adults have told me that technology is great with moderation … How do you suggest we balance all these great tools — social media, smartphones, tablets and any other devices — while also making faith connections outside of technology?” he asked.

The pope acknowledged the benefits of technology while also reinforcing the value of real “face time.”

“There’s nothing that can replace true human presence, being with one another,” said Pope Leo XIV. “So, while technology certainly can connect us, it’s not the same as being physically present. We need to use it wisely without letting it overshadow our relationships. … There’s a saint who was recently canonized who I’m sure all of you have heard of, St. Carlo [Acutis]. He’s a great example. Carlo was skilled with computers, and he used that talent. He used it to help people grow in their faith. He also spent time in prayer in Eucharistic adoration. He taught others, and, very importantly, he served the poor. He even set time limits for himself, allowing only a certain amount of time each week for leisure on his electronic devices. Because of this discipline, he found a healthy balance and kept his priorities clear. My friends, I encourage you to follow the example of Carlo Acutis. Be intentional with your screen time.”

It’s ironic that the pope, speaking live from Rome to teens in Indianapolis on a giant screen, made a point about limiting screen time. It’s encouraging that many young people realize that complexity of the issue — screens can be both good and bad, depending on how you use them. Unfortunately, far too many people are going to extremes.

Americans spend an average of five hours and 16 minutes per day on their phones, according to a study from Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management company. That’s up 16% from last year. If you include other types of screens, such as computers and televisions, Americans’ average daily screen time jumps to an estimated seven hours per day, depending on the source.

A common recommendation from healthcare providers is that adults limit screen time to two hours per day. The American Medical Association (AMA) offers varying guidelines for children and adolescents depending on age. Pediatrician Patrice A. Harris, in an article on screen time written for the AMA, gave advice on how we can determine when screen time becomes detrimental:

“The questions should be: Is screen time interfering with some of the pro-health, pro-wellness activities that we should all be engaging in?” said the physician. “For example, sleeping and eating. Is screen time overtaking our ability to get the adequate amount of sleep or interfering with adequate nutritional intake? What about physical activity, quality time with family? If you see that all screen time is video games and not connecting with friends and family, that’s a worry.”

Most experts agree that excessive amounts of screen time can damage minds, bodies and relationships. We’re all trying to find balance on the screen time tight rope. “Digital detoxing” is an increasingly popular practice that may help us. This concept involves short or extended regular breaks from screens. There are many ways to do it.

For example, some detoxers commit to a screen-less first hour of the day. Others take 48-hour breaks from technology every few months. Still another technique is to turn off one’s devices after a certain hour in the evening. Many educational institutions are now offering resources on different digital detox methods. The University of Arizona has a section on its website: https://health.arizona.edu/digital-detox

For those who feel they have a more serious problem with technology that goes beyond anything a detox could address, medical professionals have developed treatments for digital addiction. The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction offers self-assessment tools, including a phone and technology addiction test. The organization also provides information on counseling at virtual-addiction.com/

In a world where screens rob so many of their peace of mind, a digital detox this Advent, may be just the thing we need to prepare for Christmas. As the pope told the teens at NCYC, “(God) often speaks to us gently in stillness. That is why daily moments of silence are so important. Whether through adoration, reading Scripture, talking to him, looking for those little spaces of time where we can be with him, little by little, we learn to hear his voice to feel his presence both within and through the people that he sends to us.”

Dan Russo, editor