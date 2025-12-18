Operation Santa unites Centerville

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

CENTERVILLE — Each year, the Centerville community comes together to help in-need families at Christmastime through Operation Santa. Volunteers donate time, money and gifts to make sure persons facing economic hardship can have a good Christmas meal, gifts for the children and basic winter necessities.

“It’s a very well-rounded community volunteer setup involving youths up to the elderly,” said longtime co-director Teressa Bogle, a member of St. Mary Parish in Centerville. “It really lets everyone get involved.”

Operation Santa began in 1984 at St. Mary Parish and quickly evolved into a wider community effort, organizers said. In-need families apply for the program in early November through the local SIEDA Community Action office. Operation Santa committee members process approved applications and write each child’s wish list on a paper mitten. Individuals and families choose mittens from about 20 “mitten trees” set up in churches and businesses throughout the community, purchase the gifts on the list and return them to the tree location. Committee members pick up the gifts and sort them alongside youth groups and other volunteers at The Bridge Church in Centerville prior to distribution day.

This year, Operation Santa responded to the needs of 188 children and their families, and no one was turned away, said co-director Kristy Demry of St. Mary’s. Along with gifts, each child receives a blanket, hat and mittens. Each family receives a Hy-Vee gift card worth $75-$150, depending on need and household size, to purchase a Christmas meal. “We try to serve everyone we can,” she said. Committee members ensure all children are accounted for, even if their mitten is not chosen or the gifts are not purchased and returned in time. “If someone falls short, we’re able to supplement.”

About 50-75 volunteers helped with packaging and distribution this year, the women said. The Indian Hills Community College baseball team carried the packages to recipients’ cars. Local groups also made financial donations. The Centerville High School Student Council donated $2,300 from a concession stand fundraiser, and Knights of Columbus from St. Mary Parish donated $500.

Bogle loves seeing the joy from recipients each year on distribution day. That joy is especially evident in the faces of children who accompany their parents. “When they come in and their faces light up, I know that we’re helping someone.”

Demry and Bogle, who serve as co-chairs alongside their husbands, are also encouraged by the number of young people who help with the event each year. The women see Operation Santa as an opportunity for youths to better understand the needs of children and families in the community. “Hopefully, it will keep them engaged and wanting to help the community when they’re older, as well,” Demry said.