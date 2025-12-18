New ministry shares gifts of hope with families

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — A multi-parish group of women dreamed of starting a ministry to support families that choose life amid difficult circumstances. The women, who knew each other through their involvement in local pro-life activities, just needed a plan and a place to land. “We thought, ‘What can we do to spread hope and help once the baby is here, and stand behind the thought that everyone has worth and dignity?’” recalled Gretchen Brown, a member of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Iowa City.

The women received the gift of office space earlier this year, thanks to a local business owner who wishes to remain anonymous. Now, they are paying that gift forward through their rapidly growing new ministry, Gifts of Hope.

Located in downtown Iowa City, Gifts of Hope distributes diapers, clothing, blankets, bibs, burp cloths, towels, washcloths and other items to help support a newborn’s first year of life. Hospital social workers and local organizations, including Iowa City Catholic Worker, Immigrant Welcome Network of Johnson County and Resurrection Assembly of God in Iowa City, provide referrals.

The women drew inspiration from Mary’s Helping Hands in Des Moines, with whom they consulted prior to opening in August. Though officially a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, Gifts of Hope is a community effort. Volunteers from Iowa City corridor parishes help with office logistics, picking up donations, sewing, sorting donations, preparing orders and greeting clients. Most area parishes have hosted or are planning to host donation drives. “The response has been very encouraging,” said Sheryl Schwager, a member of St. Patrick Parish and executive director of Johnson County Right to Life. “Not only are mothers receiving assistance, but volunteers are feeling called to offer their time and treasure to help this ministry grow.”

“It’s something everyone can rally around,” Brown said, adding that political lines and parish boundaries seem to vanish when everyone is united and eager to help.

The ministry couldn’t have started at a better time, said Allison Largo, the director of Immigrant Maternal Health Services at Resurrection Assembly of God Church. “There is so much need, especially as many immigrant families have been laid off and fathers are getting deported. We have already been able to help a few mothers whose partners were deported leaving the mother pregnant and unable to work or pay bills.”

As word of the ministry spreads, so has the number of applicants. Gifts of Hope responded to the needs of one family its first month, and has since distributed more than 50 care packages, Brown said.

Recipients collect their items during office hours or arrange a pick-up time. Sometimes, moms are in a rush. Other times, volunteers have the opportunity to provide companionship and emotional support. “We take them where they are,” Brown said. “If they want to come in and get their (package) and leave, it can be a two-minute exchange, but if they want to cry and talk,” they can stay as long as they like. Sometimes, there is a language barrier, but the message of love and accompaniment always seems to come through. “That’s kind of the beauty of it,” Brown said.

One recipient recently shared her gratitude with Gifts of Hope via email. Writing in Spanish, she thanked those serving in the ministry for their kind hearts, noting how much she loved each item. “Dios les bendiga” (“God bless you”), she wrote.

For more information about Gifts of Hope, go to https://www.giftsofhopeiowa.org/