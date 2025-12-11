Long Grove Knights honor late Grand Knight

For The Catholic Messenger

LONG GROVE — St. Ann Knights of Columbus distributed funds raised during the annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (Tootsie Roll Drive) and North Scott Food Pantry Golf Outing. This year, funds benefited area special needs programs, Coats for Kids, North Scott Food Pantry and the Knights of Columbus Disaster Relief Fund.

Since 2009, the Knights have donated more than $86,600 to local special needs programs. This year, with the help of parishioners and North Scott special needs students and teachers, the Knights were able to raise $5,577. The group distributed those donations to the various North Scott Schools’ Special Needs programs: $2,500 to the high school and $1,500 to the elementary schools. In addition the Knights donated $785.30 to the East Area for Iowa Special Olympics and $791.70 to the Iowa State Special Olympics.

In November, the St. Ann Knights of Columbus donated $500 to the Area Education Agency Coats for Kids program to help distribute coats locally to kids in need in the area. Additionally, $500 was donated to the KC Disaster Relief Fund to help victims in disaster areas around the world.

The 17th annual North Scott Food Pantry Golf Outing was held on Sept. 7 at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course. Since 2009, the Knights have donated more than $208,000 to the North Scott Food Pantry. This year the Knights raised $22,500 for the food pantry, the largest donation in the history of the event. The North Scott Optimist Club also donated $2,000 to the cause.

Those responsible for planning the successful event include Matt Costello, Joe Hutson, Jeff Van De Casteele, Jeff Nagle, Merlin Arensdorff, Darin Wilson and Rick Baughman. The meal at the conclusion of the event was spearheaded by Richard Bechert, Wayne Pacha, Dan Ferry and John Loussaert.

With the unexpected passing of Grand Knight Matt Costello, who was the driving force behind the golf outing, the event will be renamed the Matt Costello Memorial North Scott Food Pantry Golf Outing in his memory.