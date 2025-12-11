Letters to the Editors – Dec. 11, 2025

Accepting Mary’s Embrace

My mother passed away several years ago. One of the things I miss the most about mom are her hugs. My brother Mark and I would always agree that no one could hug like her. Her hugs would literally swallow you up. Once you were in her arms there was no escape. Not that you would want to forego this outpouring of love.

As her health began to fail, her hugs lasted longer and were even more intense. She knew her life on this earth was coming to an end, and she wanted to empty her heart of all the love she had saved over her 96 years. Following my mother’s death I met with Father Jeff Belger of the Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City and we discussed my mom and her passing. He gave me the most comforting advice about my mom. He said, “When you receive Jesus in the Eucharist your mother is also present to you in the body of Christ. Give your mother a heart-to-heart hug next time you go to Mass.” Father Jeff was absolutely correct. I now receive my mother’s special hugs from heaven in and through the body of our risen Lord. Not only do I receive my mother’s hugs, but I’ve found someone else who can hug even better than my mom. In and through Jesus, the Blessed Virgin Mary also holds me in her loving arms. Her comfort and protection is always with us if we remain one with her son. Her hugs lead me ever closer to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Mary’s embrace is available to all who seek her son and ask for her special presence. She will always lead you to the heart of Jesus.

Mike Gannon

St. Joseph Church

Milford, Iowa