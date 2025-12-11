Happening around the Davenport Diocese – Dec. 11, 2025 ContributedSt. Mary Parish-Centerville’s Knights of Columbus council presented $687.50 checks to the community school districts in Moravia and Centerville to benefit special education programs. The donations were funded by the annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (Tootsie Roll Drive). Additionally, the Knights presented $500 donations from their annual golf tournament to the Moravia, Centerville, Moulton-Udell and Seymour school districts to be used at each district’s discretion. Pictured are Knights of Columbus, from left, Bill Milani, Kevin Cochran and Ed Pancrazio, with Moravia Community School District Superintendent Sam Swensen. Welcoming AdventContributedReligious education students sing The Advent Song during an Advent retreat last month at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Delmar. Catholics from Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish-Lost Nation, Assumption & St. Patrick Parish-Charlotte, St. Patrick Parish-Delmar, Immaculate Conception Parish-Petersville and Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish-Sugar Creek participated in the annual event. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Knights lead hunger relief effort, coat drive Newton Knights earn Key Award Pancakes, love and ‘peace be with you’ Knights council recognizes teacher, catechist Posted on Dec 11, 2025Dec 9, 2025