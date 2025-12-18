God’s love and mercy is revealed/El amor y la misericordia de Dios es revelada

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

As the days grow shorter and shorter, and darkness seems to be overcoming the light, it is good to pause for a moment and consider how astounding the Christian claim is that God — the Creator of all that is — entered Creation and became one of us; the Timeless One was willing to become subject to time. But our God, who is mercy, did not come as a warrior-king, one bent on vengeance, terror and punishment, but as an infant. A healer. A teacher.

The ancient Gloria, which uses words once reserved for the Roman Emperor to now refer to Christ, reminds us that there is no earthly power greater than Christ, that there is no peace deeper or more real than the peace that Christ brings.

As we return to Year A in the Lectionary, Matthew’s Gospel will remind us that the Holy Family was a refugee family, fleeing persecution; that the magi were foreigners, outsiders, a diverse collection of individuals who brought great gifts with them; that hospitality is a virtue.

A year ago, we inaugurated the Holy Year, a Jubilee dedicated to hope — a year that saw millions make pilgrimage around the world, enjoying an outpouring of God’s grace and mercy, forgiveness and healing. I offer my thanks to the parishes and their pastors who offered themselves as pilgrimage churches in our own diocese. On Dec. 28, the Feast of the Holy Family, we will bring the year to a close.

Strengthened in hope, may we be — as we will hear at the closing liturgy — “true witnesses of the Gospel.” In his recent Apostolic Letter, written on the occasion of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, Pope Leo XIV explains what being such a witness means. There, he asks a pointed question: “What does God mean to me and how do I bear witness to my faith in him?” He gives an equally pointed and challenging answer: “we bear witness to God’s mercy to those who doubt him only when they experience his mercy through us.” To claim to love God without loving our neighbor, he makes clear, is hypocrisy.

At the creche and on the cross, at the empty tomb and in Pentecost’s wind and flame, God’s love and mercy is revealed to us. Having received that gift of love and mercy, we are sent to share the same with others. That is what it means to be a true witness of the faith we profess.

With my prayers for a joyous and hope-filled Christmas,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

El amor y la misericordia de Dios es revelada

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

A medida que los días se hacen más y más cortos, y la oscuridad parece estar venciendo a la luz, es bueno hacer una pausa por un momento y considerar cuán asombrosa es la afirmación cristiana de que Dios — el Creador de todo lo que existe — entró en la Creación y se hizo uno de nosotros; el Eterno estuvo dispuesto a someterse al tiempo. Pero nuestro Dios, que es misericordia, no vino como un rey guerrero, empeñado en la venganza, el terror y el castigo, sino como un niño. Un sanador. Un maestro.

El antiguo Gloria, que se usaban alguna vez para referirse al Emperador Romano, ahora se emplean para referirse a Cristo, nos recuerda que no hay poder terrenal más grande que Cristo, que no hay paz más profunda o más real que la paz que Cristo trae.

Al regresar al Ciclo A en el Leccionario, el Evangelio de Mateo nos recordará que la Sagrada Familia fue una familia de refugiados, huyendo de la persecución; que los magos eran extranjeros, forasteros, una colección diversa de individuos que trajeron consigo grandes regalos; que la hospitalidad es una virtud.

Hace un año, inauguramos el Año Santo, un Jubileo dedicado a la esperanza — un año en el que millones hicieron peregrinaciones alrededor del mundo, disfrutando de un derramamiento de la gracia y la misericordia de Dios, del perdón y la sanación. Ofrezco mi agradecimiento a las parroquias y a sus párrocos que se ofrecieron como iglesias de peregrinación en nuestra propia diócesis. El 28 de diciembre, Fiesta de la Sagrada Familia, concluiremos el Año Jubilar.

Fortalecidos en la esperanza, que seamos — como escucharemos en la liturgia de clausura — “verdaderos testigos del Evangelio”.

En su reciente Carta Apostólica, escrita con motivo del 1700 aniversario del Concilio de Nicea, el Papa León explica lo que significa ser un testigo así. Allí, hace una pregunta directa: “¿Qué significa Dios para mí y cómo doy testimonio de mi fe en Él?” Da una respuesta igualmente directa y desafiante: “damos testimonio de la misericordia de Dios a aquellos que dudan de Él solo cuando experimentan Su misericordia a través de nosotros”. Pretender amar a Dios sin amar a nuestro prójimo, aclara, es hipocresía.

En el Pesebre y en la Cruz, en el Sepulcro vacío y en el viento y la llama de Pentecostés, el amor y la misericordia de Dios se nos revelan. Habiendo recibido ese regalo de amor y misericordia, somos enviados a compartir lo mismo con los demás. Eso es lo que significa ser un verdadero testigo de la fe que profesamos.

Con mis oraciones por una Navidad gozosa y llena de esperanza,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport