Fr. Goetz served in parishes and as vocations director

WEST BURLINGTON — Father Marty Goetz died Nov. 28 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

A native of Keokuk, he was the son of Jack and Mary Ann (Sava­cool) Goetz. He attended Catholic schools in Keokuk, then attended South­eastern Comm­unity College-West Burlington and St. Ambrose University-Davenport. He completed theology studies at Mundelein Seminary-St. Mary of the Lake-Mundelein, Illinois. He was ordained to the diaconate on Nov. 30, 1991, at Sacred Heart Cathedral by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe. Father Goetz was ordained to the priesthood on May 29, 1992, at All Saints Church-Keokuk by Bishop O’Keefe.

Father Goetz served at St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City, Our Lady of Victory Parish-Davenport and Prince of Peace Parish-Clinton. After a leave of absence, he returned to active ministry in 2001. He also served at Holy Trinity Parish-Keota, St. Mary Parish-Sigourney, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish-Keswick and as diocesan director of vocations. He then served at Holy Trinity Parish-Richmond, St. Mary Parish-Riverside, St. Joseph Parish-Wellman, Ss. John & Paul Parish-Burlington and Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish-West Burlington which merged under his leadership as Divine Mercy Parish-Burlington/West Burlington, as well as St. Mary Parish-Dodgeville. His final assignments before retirement were as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish-Newton and Immaculate Conception Parish-Colfax. On Sept. 15, 2025 he retired due to health reasons. He also served as a state chaplain for the Knights of Columbus.

In 2016, Pope Francis appointed Father Goetz as a Missionary of Mercy. The pope instituted the program for the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy that took place from late 2015 to late 2016. Father Goetz was among a select group of clergy worldwide given the special authority to forgive even sins reserved to the Apostolic See. These priests focused their ministry on administering the sacrament of reconciliation and preaching God’s boundless mercy for all.

Visitation is Dec. 4 from 1-7 p.m. at Divine Mercy Parish’s St. John the Baptist Church-Burlington. A vigil prayer service concludes the visitation. Family also will greet friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 5. His Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery-Burlington.

Per Father Goetz’ wishes, attendees to the funeral are asked to wear their most favorite and comfortable tennis shoes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Priests’ Aid Society and Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House.