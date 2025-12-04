Distributing love in Muscatine

Members of St. Mary & Mathias Parish in Muscatine organize food Nov. 25 during a Thanksgiving dinner distribution event at the parish

MUSCATINE — Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish joined area churches and Muscatine Community Services last month in providing Thanksgiving meals for about 500 families in need.

The parish served as a distribution site, passed out 310 meals on Nov. 25. About 150 volunteers from the parish volunteered by baking desserts, checking vouchers, loading meals, restocking and providing general traffic control.

The parish has been involved with Thanksgiving dinner efforts in the community since around 2006, when parishioner Jim Weigand and his wife, Carol, purchased a meal for one family.
