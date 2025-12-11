Communal penance services near you

The Catholic Messenger

During this Advent season, many parishes throughout the Diocese of Davenport will add additional penance services in which multiple priests will be available to hear confessions. Below is a list of communal penance services provided by deaneries to The Catholic Messenger.

Burlington Deanery:

Dec. 14: St. John the Baptist Parish-Houghton, 1 p.m.

epay

Dec. 14: St. Mary Parish-West Point, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Sacred Heart Church (Holy Family Parish)-Fort Madison, 4 p.m.

Dec. 17: All Saints Parish-Keokuk. 6 p.m.

Dec. 20: St. John Church-Burlington (Divine Mercy Parish) 10 a.m.

Clinton Deanery:

Dec. 18: Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish-Clinton, 6 p.m.

Davenport Deanery:

Dec. 16: Sacred Heart Cathedral-Davenport, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: Our Lady of Lourdes Parish-Bettendorf, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Iowa City Deanery:

Dec. 13: St. Mary Parish-Iowa City, 10 a.m.

Dec. 16: St. Thomas More Parish-Coralville, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: St. Wenceslaus Parish-Iowa City, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City, 2 p.m.

Ottumwa Deanery:

Dec. 14: Sacred Heart Parish-Newton, 2 p.m.

Dec. 14: St. Mary Parish-Grinnell, 4 p.m.

Dec. 15: St. Mary Parish-Pella, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: St. Mary Parish-Oskaloosa, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: Sacred Heart Parish-Melcher, 2 p.m.

Dec. 21: St. Anthony Parish-Knoxville, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish-Ottumwa, St. Mary Parish-Centerville and St. Patrick Parish-Melrose will also have expanded confessional dates and times.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2025-26 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE
  2. Five pilgrimage sites in the Diocese of Davenport
  3. Father Patrick Lumsden 1946-2024
  4. Renew your relationship with the Lord
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *