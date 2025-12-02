Page updated Dec 4, 2025

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Dec. 5

Grinnell — “No Room at the Inn,” an ecumenical event featuring a display of nativity scenes and angels from Christians in the Grinnell area will take place from 3-7 p.m. in the St. Mary Parish Center. Festivities include live music, coffee, cider and cookies. Door prizes of Nativity or angel related items will be given and winners need not be present to win. Free will donations will be accepted for the St. Joseph Emergency Family Shelter, MICA and area ministerial associations.

Dec. 6

Buffalo — St. Peter’s annual cookie walk will take place from 9-11 a.m. in the rectory. Purchase prepackaged cookies for $12/container. “Santa” will be on-site from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a cookie walk from 9-11 a.m. in Harness Hall. Cookies sell for $6 a pound; containers provided.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a St. Nicholas party at 5:30 p.m. Learn about the real St. Nicholas and enjoy crafts, music, Bingo and pizza. Please bring a baby gift for Informed Choices Medical Clinic and Gifts of Hope. RSVP by Dec. 5 to Sheryl at 319-855-8475 or sschw1@gmail.com.

Dec. 7

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting an Advent and Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. with performances by St. Patrick’s Voices and Orchestra.

Solon — Friends of St. Bridget’s annual Christmas party will take place at St. Bridget’s Church (Nolan Settlement) at 1 p.m. The Karl and Cheyenne Kofmehl family will provide entertainment. All are welcome.

Dec. 10

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a candlelit Rorate Mass in honor of Mary at 7 p.m.

Dec. 11

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults will meet for dinner at Pancheros at 6 p.m. then head over to Our Lady of Victory Parish chapel for adoration and Holy Hour from 7-8 p.m.

Dec. 12

Davenport — For the first time in more than 20 years, Hispanics from throughout the Diocese of Davenport will gather to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe together. The Mass will be on the feast day, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Cathedral. Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside.

Dec. 12-13

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an Advent retreat for women from Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. to Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Cost is $100. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org,

olpretreat@chmiowa.org or 563-374-1092.

Dec. 14

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Performers include the youth choir, ukelele band, English chorale, Spanish choir and more. A dessert reception will follow.

Dec. 16 – 23

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will host posadas nightly at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall. Take part in singing the re-enactment song, pray and enjoy a meal.

Jan. 9, 2026

Rock Island, Ill. — QC Catholic Young Adults will celebrate an Epiphany party from 7-9:30 p.m. at St. Pius X Parish. Adoration is 7-7:45 p.m. in the chapel, followed by fellowship, food and fun in McCarthy Hall. Bring a gift exchange item up to $10.

Jan 25, 2026

Davenport — The diocesan scouting Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside. Scouts wanting to receive their emblem(s) at Mass must complete work by mid-December. The Mass is open to all scouts from Scouting America, American Heritage Girls and Girl Scouts USA. For more information on scouting and religious emblems go to (https://www.davenportdiocese.org/scouting) or contact Kathy Lantzky with questions at (lantzky@davenportdiocese.org).

March 21-22, 2026

The 2026 Iowa Catholic Youth Conference will take place at St. Ludmilla Parish in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and feature the Scally Brothers Band. This annual event is cosponsored by the Archdiocese of Dubuque and the Diocese of Davenport. A high school event will take place March 21. Youths in grades 6-8 and their parents will gather March 22. More information will be available later this fall.

ONGOING

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will start a new GriefShare session Sept. 2. It will meet Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. through Nov. 11 in the Gathering Space meeting room. Register by calling the rectory at 563-391-4245. Cost is $20 for the series.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services seeks donations of basic hygiene items including deodorant, soap, toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, paper towels, bandages, menstrual products and ethnic hair products. Deliver donations to Corner Closet at 525 Fillmore St. Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info go to www.humilityhomes.org.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Hiawatha, Iowa – Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

Podcast — “Conversations in Faith, Exploring the Questions You’re Afraid to Ask” is a new podcast that will begin airing Sept. 5. Each podcast will feature two representatives of different faiths exploring questions submitted by you — questions you have been pondering but are uncomfortable asking. Find “Conversations in Faith: Exploring the Questions You’re Afraid to Ask” on your favorite podcasting app. More Info: www.chmiowa.org

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.