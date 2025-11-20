Suicide prevention: Shedding light on darkness and despair

By Lindsay Steele

Editorial

Someone recently sent a startling unsigned email to The Catholic Messenger. A short message composed in all capital letters informed us that the sender was contemplating suicide “to be free of the pain and suffering.” Our staff took the cry for help seriously by offering words of comfort and information about the National Suicide Prevention Line.

The email came just days after Pope Leo XIV announced his prayer intention for November: the prevention of suicide. In a video address Nov. 4, he asked Catholics to join him in praying for those who struggle with suicidal thoughts, and for all people “who live in darkness and despair.”

The Holy Father’s prayer intention coincided with an international conference, “Ministry of Hope: International Catholic Forum on Mental Well-being,” held in Rome Nov. 5-7 to discuss how the Christian community can accompany people who struggle with mental illness, health issues, depression and extreme pain. Both Pope Leo’s video address and the conference emphasized the importance of listening and accompaniment in suicide risk prevention. “May we know how to be close with respect and tenderness, helping to heal wounds, build bonds and open horizons,” the pope said.

Unfortunately, suicide remains a taboo subject in our society. Obituaries rarely mention the word, instead phrasing such deaths as “sudden,” “unexpected” or “at home,” as if suicide is a shameful occurrence that is best kept hidden. That shame — or stigma — affects not just the deceased, but loved ones who worry that others will judge them for being inadequate or not having done enough to prevent the death.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (2280-2283) recognizes that “serious psychological disturbances, anxiety, or fear of hardship, suffering, or torture can diminish personal responsibility,” the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network said in a press release. The Church “invites us not to despair of the eternal salvation of those who have taken their own life, but to entrust them to God’s mercy and to the community’s prayer,” it said.

“The general practice of the Church today is to treat very respectfully those who have died by suicide, partly because in recent years, the Church has progressively grown in its attentiveness to mental health, both through prayer and its pastoral care,” it added.

The desire to end one’s life seems difficult to comprehend. On the surface, it goes against the human survival instinct, yet suicide accounts for 1.4% of all deaths worldwide and is the third leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds, according to a 2025 World Health Organization report. The link between suicide, mental disorders and a previous suicide attempt is well established, but there aren’t always clear warning signs. Many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis during which there is a breakdown in a person’s ability to deal with life stresses, such as financial problems, relationship disputes or chronic pain and illness, the report stated. Additionally, experiencing conflict, disaster, violence, abuse or loss and a sense of isolation are strongly associated with suicidal behavior. Suicide rates are also high among vulnerable groups who experience discrimination, such as refugees and migrants; indigenous peoples; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons; and prisoners. Suicide rates are high among the elderly and are increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Men ages 75 and older have the highest overall. Data for people with disabilities is limited, but a 2021 survey highlighted that adults with disabilities were three times more likely to report suicidal ideation in the past month compared to people without disabilities.

In a 2021 peer-reviewed article, “Choosing Death Over Survival: A Need to Identify Evolutionary Mechanisms Underlying Human Suicide,” researchers tried to go beyond the statistics to figure out what makes people believe their lives are no longer worth living. In some cases, a person may see themselves as a burden and believe their “self-sacrifice” will allow loved ones to thrive. If someone is experiencing severe physical or psychological pain, the instinct to end suffering may become too intense to ignore. Others may not want to die, but see a suicide attempt as a bargaining tool or a cry for help.

No matter the reason, people who are contemplating suicide need to have a safe space to share their feelings and get the resources they need to thrive:

Call or text 988 to connect with the The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This Lifeline is made up of a network of more than 200 local and state-funded crisis centers across the U.S. with calls routed to the closest center based on area code.

Your Life Iowa offers free, confidential support to individuals contemplating suicide and their loved ones via phone, text and online chat. Find resources at https://yourlifeiowa.org/learn/suicide.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition, their family members and caregivers, mental health providers and the public. Call 800-950-NAMI (6264) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

The International Association of Mental Health Ministers offers resources for suicide prevention and support for those grieving the loss of a loved one on its website, https://catholicmhm.org/suicide.

Let us join the pope in prayer this month as we collectively strive to accompany, not judge, those who have been affected by suicide or suicidal ideations.

(Editor’s Note: This editorial was written by Lindsay Steele, diocesan reporter, in collaboration with The Catholic Messenger Editorial Board.)