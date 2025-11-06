Students, agencies address hunger

By Dan Russo

Editorial

The annual food drive at St. Joseph School in DeWitt has been fueled by a new sense of purpose this year. Ongoing uncertainty about how the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) will be funded has been a factor in motivating the group of students leading the effort, as has their passion for living out Jesus’ teaching in the Gospel of Matthew.

“One of the Corporal Works of Mercy is feeding the hungry,” said Hailey Geffers, one of the students. “In eighth grade, we are learning about these.”

The eighth-grade class is heading up the school-wide campaign to collect as many canned goods and other imperishable items as possible during the first two weeks of November. The food drive has been going on at least 15 years, a testament to the commitment the school community has to helping those in need.

“This eighth-grade class is really amazing in the practice of their faith,” said Principal Sharon Roling.

The students aim to collect at least 2,500 items this year. As the drive progresses, eighth graders pick up items placed outside all the classrooms in the school of about 200 kids each day and stack them inside Principal Roling’s office.

The food will go to The DeWitt Referral Center. The non-profit agency has a food pantry, among other programs. Each year students walk their donations to the facility on foot after a school Mass.

It’s no secret that the U.S. Congress’ inability to pass a budget has led to a federal government shutdown. As a result, SNAP funds were set to run out Nov. 1, which would have meant a serious hardship for the 42 million Americans, 1 in 8, according to some sources, who rely on the program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In Iowa, about 270,000 residents receive aid from SNAP each month. Eligibility for the program is based on gross monthly income and household size.

As of the deadline for this editorial, no deal had been reached regarding the 2025 federal budget, but a court has ruled that the USDA must tap into contingency funds to pay for at least part of SNAP benefits this month. The order was issued by U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. of Rhode Island. Many are anticipating a large increase in food aid need due to the gap in funding.

On Oct. 30, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pledged to use state funds to support food banks and pantries through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The governor also directed HHS to match all cash donations to six regional food banks up to $1 million, which began Nov. 3. The proposed support plan also involves deployment of the Iowa National Guard and volunteers for food distribution.

River Bend Food Bank, an organization that aids people in a 23 county area of Iowa and Illinois that includes parts of the Davenport Diocese, reports they are trying to raise money so they can receive some of these matching funds. St. Anthony Parish in Davenport provides hot meals and food distribution. Parish staff and volunteers are watching closely this week to see how current developments affect the people they serve. Bishop Dennis Walsh has asked the diocesan social action office to compile information about how local parish ministries are involved in food aid.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has written to elected officials and has asked people in the pews to do so: “I urgently plead with lawmakers and the Administration to work in a bipartisan way to ensure that these lifesaving programs are funded, and to pass a government funding bill to end the government shutdown as quickly as possible,” wrote Archbishop Timothy Broglio, USCCB president.

Right now monetary and food donations are urgently needed. Even if lawmakers find a way to fund SNAP fully in the coming days, this situation has shone a bright spotlight on the fact that a huge number of people in our country need help affording food. That problem isn’t going away after the next federal budget passes.

Thinking about hunger on such a large scale can feel overwhelming. The students at St. Joseph School have decided to do what they can where they are. They’re hoping actions from young people at a small Catholic school can inspire others.

“While we’re helping in DeWitt, it helps to get an example to other areas,” said eighth-grader Roman Kramer “It plants a seed in other people’s minds.”

Those who would like to support the St. Joseph students’ effort can make food donations through St. Joseph Parish.

Dan Russo, editor