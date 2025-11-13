St. Martin de Porres Society turns 40

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Since being founded in 1985, the St. Martin de Porres Society at Sacred Heart Cathedral has lived by the challenge to model its patron, a man known as the saint of universal brotherhood. Members strive to share and celebrate Black Catholic cultural differences and contributions, to evangelize Blacks and others and to realize the command to be servants to one another, said Thomas Mason IV, president of the society.

On Nov. 3, a Mass, candlelight procession and reception marked the Feast Day of St. Martin de Porres. Father Stephen Ebel, a retired priest of the Diocese of Davenport, presided.

One of the Congolese choirs from St. Mary Parish in Iowa City sang a prelude and another song during the Communion meditation.

During his homily, Father Ebel noted Martin de Porres was born in Lima, Peru, in 1579 to a Spanish nobleman and a freed slave from Panama. He was described as Black or native, Central American. There is uncertainty about the race of Martin, Father Ebel said, but he “inherited his mother’s dark complexion.”

Martin’s father refused to acknowledge his son for many years, Father Ebel noted. And Martin and his family grew up in poverty. Despite that, Martin “gave his heart to the poor and the disposed,” said the priest.

The young Martin was selected for an apprenticeship that combined haircutting with surgical and medical techniques.

At age 15, Martin applied to become a Dominican. Because of his mixed race, however, he could not become a full member. He was asked to be a lay helper. After nine years of prayer, penitence, charity and humility, he became a lay brother.

“Martin’s life was filled with caring for the poor,” Father Ebel said.

Martin used his training to help care for others no matter their color, race, or economic status. Impressed with is work, Martin was asked by his religious order’s leaders to distribute money for the poor in Lima.

Ten years after serving as a lay brother, he took vows as a member of the Third Order of St. Dominic. The prior disregarded the law restricting Martin’s entrance and welcomed him.

Martin continued to care for the sick and the poor until 1639 when he became ill and later died.

In April 1763, Martin de Porres was given the title Venerable. He was beatified in 1837 by Pope Gregory XVI and canonized on May 6, 1962 by Pope John XXIII, becoming the first Black saint of the Americas.

Father Ebel said, “We mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Martin de Porres Society.”

He commended the late Msgr. Marvin Mottet, as well as Andy and Dorothy Edelen for founding the society that “challenges us to celebrate cultural differences and contributions to helping others.”

Father Ebel encouraged those in attendance to look at the displays on St. Martin de Porres and pick up informational sheets in the diocesan hall following Mass.

As Mass concluded, those attending Mass formed into a procession as they exited through the west door and walked to the courtyard where a statue of St. Martin de Porres stands. Mason recited a prayer as participants held battery operated candles.

A reception and meal followed. Patty Aldridge of St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf came to support her fiancé and his family who have been active in the society. She said, “The choir was beautiful. The procession was spiritual. You could really feel the spirit.”

Mason said the evening was “a beautiful tribute to St. Martin de Porres.” He said St. Martin was a charitable man who showed that love has no boundaries. “His reward here on earth was serving others.”

St. Martin de Porres Society history

The society was founded in 1985 by Father Marvin Mottet who was then pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral, and Andrew Edelen, a parishioner. The focus of the society is racial unity, charity and service, said Mason.

For 40 years, the society has lived, grown and sustained the St. Martin challenge to offer a variety of programs and events.

Examples are a Black Catholic Day in 1986 celebrated by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe, then bishop of the Diocese of Davenport, and Auxiliary Bishop Terry Steib, a Black bishop from the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The Holy Family Gospel Choir from Chicago performed. The society has recognized the feast of St. Martin de Porres in a number of ways throughout the years.

The group offers presentations at area Catholic schools and Project Renewal, a Black history essay competition and has hosted documentaries that cover the topic of relations between races.

At the parish level, society members provide Josephite calendars, support the food pantry and Minnie’s Maison clothing center, participate in Lenten soup suppers, organize a Christmas giving tree, take part in Taste of Sacred Heart and more.

In the community they help with cleanups, support Kwanza and Juneteenth celebrations, Café on Vine, St. Ambrose University civil rights events, Cork Hill events, Quad Cities Interfaith and Churches United and PUNCH (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches).

Membership in the St. Martin de Porres Society is open to everyone from any parish. For more information or to learn about when meetings and monthly events are held, contact Mason at 563-505-5238.