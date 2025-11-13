Sister Hager professes first vows with CHMs

DAVENPORT — Sister Jennifer Hager professed first vows with the Congregation of the Humility of Mary during Mass Nov. 8 in the presence of religious sisters, family and friends. Bishop Dennis Walsh of Davenport presided at the Mass, held in the Humility of Mary Center’s Magnificat Chapel. Father Kevin Feeney, a priest of the Chicago Archdiocese who has been part of Sister Hager’s faith journey for more than 20 years, concelebrated.

Sister Hager, 42, began to discern a call to religious life in 2009, but as an individual with learning differences, she faced some challenges in finding the right community with whom to share her gifts. “I want to give back for what I have experienced (in life),” she told The Catholic Messenger in 2023.

Sister Hager learned about the Sisters of Humility after moving to Davenport and becoming a volunteer and lay leader at St. Anthony Parish. The Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHMs) invited her to learn about the religious community by becoming an associate. She entered the CHMs as a novice in 2023 — their first in 19 years — after an extensive process of discernment, including tests, interviews and recommendations.

“We rejoice with Sister Jennifer as she continues her journey of faith and service, living the CHM mission of humility, compassion and care for creation,” the congregation said in a Nov. 8 statement.