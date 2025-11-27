Hope is not naïve/La esperanza no es ingenua

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

In Advent, it seems that we take a backwards journey in time; at least our gospel readings start at the end of time and move back to the annunciation of Jesus’ impending birth. On the first Sunday of this season, Matthew and Paul tell us to stay awake, to keep watch: the full flowering of God’s Kingdom, where sword and spear will be turned into instruments for the harvest, so all will have enough and war will be no more, will surprise us by its coming. That promised Kingdom — where wolf and lamb, leopard and kid, calf and lion, cow and bear, child and serpent, will be neighbor and tablemates — finds its roots at the end of the season, when on the Fourth Sunday we hear announced that God-with-us will be born into time and space.

But we live in the time between the bookend Sundays of Advent, between Christ’s incarnation and his coming at the end of time. John the Baptist is our co-traveler; hope our guiding virtue. It is our calling to announce this coming Kingdom, not only in words but, as Jesus did, by our actions. Our way of being in the world will either help make the promised Kingdom more visible, tangible to those around us — or will obscure it, and earn us (appropriately so) the title of hypocrite.

Echoing our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, it is in service to and advocacy on behalf of the poor and marginalized that we help proclaim Christ and his Kingdom. But this is no one-way street. We, too, are evangelized by their faithful witness, for Christ is uniquely present there. As Matthew will remind us in Chapter 25 of his Gospel, it is in feeding the hungry and giving drink to the thirsty, it is in visiting the sick and imprisoned, it is in welcoming the stranger that we encounter Christ and proclaim his Gospel.

As I look around today, I see reasons to hope. In spite of violent opposition from the powers and principalities of this world, we — Christ’s body — have stood with immigrants and refugees, and sought to bring the solace of the sacraments to those detained. In spite of the gutting of our social safety net and international aid, we have worked with our neighbors to make sure that the hungry are fed and sick cared for. I look around and see how, in big and small ways, love has been chosen over hate, justice over oppression, human dignity over denigration, solidarity over isolation, truth over lies, light over darkness.

As an example of this kind of living hope, please allow me to hold up the late Father Guillermo Treviño and those who worked closely with him.

Hope is not naïve. It means making the choice to continue our journey, together, into that Kingdom that Christ promised, no matter the cost. And love costs. It cost John the Baptist; it cost Mary and Joseph; it cost Jesus.

As we come to the end of our pilgrimage year — a Jubilee Year dedicated to hope — I would pray that we would be graced with eyes and ears that are wide open: open to seeing and hearing both God at work around us as well as the needs of our neighbors and the injustices they face. I would also pray for hearts and hands that are wide open, willing to help bear the burdens of so many around us, and so give witness to that promised Kingdom, whose final advent we await. Come, Lord Jesus! Maranatha!

In Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

La esperanza no es ingenua

Estimados Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

En Adviento, parece que emprendemos un viaje hacia atrás en el tiempo; al menos nuestras lecturas del Evangelio comienzan al final de los tiempos y retroceden hasta la anunciación del inminente nacimiento de Jesús.

En el primer domingo del Tiempo de Adviento, Mateo y Pablo nos dicen que permanezcamos despiertos, que vigilemos: el pleno florecimiento del Reino de Dios, donde la espada y la lanza se convertirán en instrumentos para la cosecha, para que todos tengan suficiente y la guerra no exista más, nos sorprenderá con su venida.

Ese Reino prometido — donde el lobo y el cordero, el leopardo y el cabrito, el becerro y el león, la vaca y el oso, el niño y la serpiente, serán vecinos y compañeros de mesa — encuentra sus raíces al final de este tiempo, cuando en el Cuarto Domingo de Adviento, escuchamos anunciar que Dios-con-nosotros nacerá en aquí y ahora.

Pero vivimos en el tiempo entre los domingos de inicio y cierre del Adviento, entre la encarnación de Cristo y su venida al final de los tiempos. Juan el Bautista es nuestro compañero de viaje; la esperanza es nuestra virtud guía.

Es nuestro llamado anunciar este Reino venidero, no solo con palabras sino, como lo hizo Jesús, con nuestras acciones. Nuestra forma de ser en el mundo ayudará a hacer el Reino prometido más visible, concreto para quienes nos rodean, o bien lo oscurecerá y nos ganará (apropiadamente) el título de hipócritas.

Haciendo eco de nuestro Santo Padre, el Papa León XIV, es en el servicio y la defensa en nombre de los pobres y marginados que ayudamos a proclamar a Cristo y su Reino. Pero este no es un camino de un solo sentido. Nosotros también somos evangelizados por su fiel testimonio, porque Cristo está singularmente presente allí. Como nos recordará Mateo en el capítulo 25 de su evangelio, es al alimentar al hambriento y dar de beber al sediento, es al visitar al enfermo y al encarcelado, es al acoger al forastero que encontramos a Cristo y proclamamos su evangelio.

Mientras miro a mi alrededor hoy, veo razones para la esperanza. A pesar de la violenta oposición de los poderes y principados de este mundo, nosotros — el Cuerpo de Cristo — hemos estado al lado de inmigrantes y refugiados, y hemos buscado llevar el consuelo de los sacramentos a los detenidos. A pesar del desmantelamiento de nuestra red de seguridad social y de la ayuda internacional, hemos trabajado con nuestros vecinos para asegurar que el hambriento sea alimentado y el enfermo atendido.

Miro a mi alrededor y veo cómo, de maneras grandes y pequeñas, el amor ha sido elegido sobre el odio, la justicia sobre la opresión, la dignidad humana sobre la denigración, la solidaridad sobre el aislamiento, la verdad sobre las mentiras, la luz sobre la oscuridad.

Como ejemplo de este tipo de esperanza viva, permítanme destacar al difunto P. Guillermo Treviño y a quienes trabajaron cerca de él.

La esperanza no es ingenua. Significa tomar la decisión de continuar nuestro viaje, juntos, hacia ese Reino que Cristo prometió, sin importar el costo. Y el amor cuesta. Le costó a Juan el Bautista; le costó a María y a José; le costó a Jesús.

A medida que llegamos al final de nuestro año de peregrinación, un Año Jubilar dedicado a la esperanza, ruego que seamos agraciados con ojos y oídos bien abiertos: abiertos a ver y escuchar a Dios obrando a nuestro alrededor, así como las necesidades de nuestros vecinos y las injusticias que enfrentan.

También ruego por corazones y manos bien abiertos, dispuestos a ayudar a cargar las penas de tantos a nuestro alrededor, y así dar testimonio de ese Reino prometido, cuya llegada final esperamos. ¡Ven, Señor Jesús! ¡Maranatha!

En Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport