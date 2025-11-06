Father Treviño’s heart ‘was consistently with those in need’

By Lindsay Steele

Father Guillermo Treviño, a priest of the Davenport Diocese, passed away in Iowa City on Oct. 31 after a short illness. He had just returned to U.S. soil after serving as a representative at the Vatican’s World Meeting of Popular Movements. He was 39 years old.

“Words cannot adequately express the deep sense of loss we feel across the diocese,” Bishop Dennis Walsh of Davenport wrote in a statement. “Father Guillermo lived his priesthood with a remarkable and authentic closeness to his people.” The bilingual priest, ordained at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport in 2015, most recently served as pastor of St. Joseph parishes in West Liberty and Columbus Junction.

Father Treviño was widely known for his advocacy to immigrant communities. He was a founding member and chaplain of Escucha Mi Voz Iowa (Listen to My Voice), and frequently participated in prayer vigils outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfor­cement (ICE) facilities in Iowa. In 2022, he received the Cardinal Bernardin New Leadership Award, which recognizes a “young faith-filled Catholic who has demonstrated leadership against poverty and injustice in the United States,” according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The national award “recognizes the leadership, energy and diverse skills that young people bring to the anti-poverty work of low-income projects and Catholic parishes. It highlights the gifts of young leaders and their Gospel commitment to the poor.”

“Father Guillermo’s heart was consistently with those in need,” Bishop Walsh wrote. “Throughout the current migrant crises, he showed great compassion for the many migrants who find themselves on edge due to aggressive immigration enforcement action. His voice was becoming a beacon of hope and advocacy on this vital issue, gaining national prominence. He was recently invited to be part of a panel discussion at Georgetown University and had the distinct honor of traveling to the Vatican as part of the World Gathering of Popular Movements. His leadership and commitment to justice will be deeply missed by the Church and the wider community he so faithfully served.”

Father Treviño began feeling unwell during his trip to Italy, his sister, Mariela Treviño-Luna, said in a public Facebook post the evening of his passing. Treviño-Luna accompanied him on the week-long trip.

“Initially, we thought it was food poisoning. In Rome and Florence, we visited pharmacies where he was given over-the-counter medicine to help with his symptoms. He started to feel better, so we continued our travels — visiting places like the Vatican, Pisa, Florence, and Milan in Italy.” He seemed to be on the mend upon their return on Oct. 30, but his symptoms worsened in the early hours of Oct. 31. “He called 911 at 5 a.m. He was able to document his symptoms so the doctors knew how to proceed when he arrived at the hospital.”

Treviño-Luna wrote that her brother had been living with undiagnosed diabetes — a disease which also took their father’s life. “None of us knew (about the extent of Father Treviño’s illness) and the high blood sugar led to nerve damage in his stomach, which ultimately caused a stomach perforation. The infection that followed led to sepsis, and the sepsis spread to his organs. The doctors did everything they could, but the damage was too severe… it was just a tragic coincidence that the symptoms began during our time in Italy.”

Treviño-Luna encourages everyone to be aware of the signs of diabetes, especially Hispanic communities in which the disease is more prevalent. “If you recognize any of the symptoms, please seek medical help before it’s too late.”

After hearing about the pastor’s death, clergy and laity at the two parishes Father Treviño was assigned to almost immediately gathered together. On Oct. 31, Father Rudolph Juarez celebrated Mass at St. Joseph-Columbus Junction. That same day, parishioners organized a prayer vigil at St. Joseph-West Liberty.

“I would say of both these communities, the respect they have for their pastor is high,” said Deacon Kent Ferris, who also serves at the parishes. “They organized the coming together.”

The deacon noted that groups at both parishes did not cancel some of the pre-planned parish activities outside of Mass, such as a donut Sunday for youth in West Liberty, because they believed “Father Treviño would have wanted it that way.”

Deacon Ferris gave the homily at St. Joseph-Columbus Junction on Nov. 2, the feast of All Souls Day. He reminded the congregation that although we mourn the death of loved ones, “we are an Easter people and that hope does not disappoint.”

One day prior to Father Treviño’s death, Father James Betzen C.P.P.S., 72, also died. The member of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood spent 30 years in Hispanic ministry. He was pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Ottumwa from 2014-2023.

