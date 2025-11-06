Father James Betzen, a Precious Blood priest, served in Ottumwa

LIBERTY, Mo. — Father James Betzen, C.PP.S., 72, a priest who formerly served in the Diocese of Davenport, died Oct. 30.

Father Betzen was born Sept. 24, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas, and attended Precious Blood Seminary in Liberty, Missouri; Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Missouri; and Catholic Theological Union in Chicago where he received his Master of Divinity in 1981. He was definitively incorporated as a Missionary of the Precious Blood on Oct. 21, 1979, and ordained to the priesthood June 26, 1981, in St. Mark, Kansas, for the Missionaries of the Precious Blood.

Following his ordination he served in Linton, North Dakota; San Angelo, Mertzon, Eden, Eola and Millersview, Texas; Kansas City, Sedalia and Bahner, Missouri. In 2011, Father Betzen was elected to the Provincial Council of the Kansas City Province. In the Diocese of Davenport he served as pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Ottumwa from 2014-2023. He had served in Hispanic ministry for more than 30 years.

The funeral for Father Betzen was Nov. 5 at St. James Church in Liberty with burial in Resurrection Cemetery there.

Memorials may be made to DSNWK-Andy Betzen Endowment Attn: Ruth Lang in Hays, Kansas; Catholic Community Hospice in Lenexa, Kansas; Our Lady of Mercy Country Home in Liberty, Missouri; or Precious Blood Center in Liberty.