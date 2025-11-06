Father Guillermo Treviño supported immigrants

IOWA CITY — Father Guillermo Treviño, Jr., 39, pastor of St. Joseph Parish-West Liberty and St. Joseph Parish-Columbus Junction died Oct. 31 at University of Iowa Medical Center, downtown Iowa City. He had just returned from Italy after speaking at the Vatican.

He was born March 7, 1986, to Guillermo and Maria Trevino in San Antonio, Texas. The family moved to Moline, Illinois, where he attended school. He graduated from Black Hawk Community College in Moline in 2007; Conception Semi­nary in Conception, Missouri, with a BA in philosophy; and the University of St. Mary of the Lake — Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Illinois, where earned a Master of Divinity.

On June 6, 2015, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Martin Amos at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

Father Treviño served in solidum at St. Peter Parish-Buffalo, St. Alphonsus Parish-Davenport and St. Mary Parish-Davenport from 2015-2018. He then served as parochial vicar at St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City and St. Joseph Parish-West Liberty from 2018-2021, St. Bernadette Parish-West Branch from 2019-2021, chaplain at Regina Catholic Schools–Iowa City and has served as pastor at St. Joseph Parish-Columbus Junction and St. Joseph Parish-West Liberty since 2021.

He also served as chaplain and co-chair of Escucha Mi Voz (Listen to My Voice), a community-organizing group in Iowa.

Visitation will be Nov. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church-West Liberty with rosary at 6 p.m. and a vigil service to follow. An additional visitation will be Nov. 7 from 9-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral-Davenport. His funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial is Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Father Trevino’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Priest Circle at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Davenport.

There will be Novena offered for nine days beginning Saturday at St. Joseph, West Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.