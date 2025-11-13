Catholics step up to address hunger in wake of SNAP funding issues

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Servers at St. Anthony Parish’s McAn­thony Window gave out hot meals to dozens of people in line on a chilly week day morning as they usually do. Groups waited at other windows in a small courtyard between buildings for their turn to receive non-perishables from the food bank or clothes and toiletries.

In the back of the parking lot, Orvetta Russell and Maria Hahn, both recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assis­tance Program (SNAP), took in the scene.

“I’ve been coming here more often,” said Hahn Nov. 10.

Hahn, who typically receives several hundred dollars a month for herself and her children, hasn’t gotten any money through SNAP since funds officially ran out Nov. 1 with no new budget having passed.

The women shared their observation that Hahn isn’t the only one relying more frequently on the church’s food distribution ministry as the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has interrupted benefits for a large contingent of the 42 million recipients nationwide.

Russell said the U.S. congress and other government leaders “should be ashamed of themselves” and believes some will become desperate without benefits if a deal doesn’t come by Thanksgiving. Hahn agreed, adding that she would not let the youngest in her household go hungry.

“We’ll find something for them,” said Hahn. “The kids come first.”

Inside one of the parish buildings, a group ate and drank while a live band played. St. Anthony Pastoral Associate and Business Manager John Cooper encouraged the musicians to play “Happy Birthday” for a girl turning four that day.

Cooper estimated that the hot meal and food pantry program serves about 150 people a day.

“We would not be able to do what we do without River Bend and Midwest food banks,” he said.

Organi­za­tions like those have been stretched as the shutdown has drug on. “The SNAP freeze means more than 12 million meals per month are not being distributed in our 23-county service area,” wrote River Bend representatives in a guide to supporting people experiencing hunger distributed earlier this week.

In response, new donors have emerged as well, according to Cooper.

“Hy-Vee has been huge,” he said. “They’ve been donating from all their stores.”

At a table in the dining area, Theresa Adams-Hardy and Cody Horstman finished a meal. Both have had to make dietary changes to adjust to SNAP uncertainty.

“I only get $24 because I receive my deceased husband’s pension,” said Adams-Hardy, who has gone without milk lately.

Horstman has been plugging the gap by doing odd jobs for neighbors. Both SNAP recipients expressed frustration at the inability of elected officials at all levels to come up with a solution.

“Put the people first,” said Horstman. “Quit lining your own pocket books.”

As of the deadline for this article, no deal had been reached regarding the 2025 federal budget, but the Senate voted 60-40 late Nov. 9 to advance the House-passed stopgap funding legislation, which lawmakers indicated they will use as a vehicle for a funding deal. The potential deal would involve three full-year appropriations bills to fund certain departments through the end of the fiscal year, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture which manages the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A continuing resolution would then fund the rest of the government at status-quo spending levels through Jan. 30, according to reports from OSV News service.

On Oct. 30, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pledged to use state funds to support food banks and pantries through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The governor also directed HHS to match all cash donations to six regional food banks up to $1 million, which began Nov. 3.

Stepping Up Aid

In light of the food insecurity caused by the SNAP situation, Catholics across the Diocese of Davenport have been doing their best to help those in need. At St. Joseph Catholic School in DeWitt a group of nine dedicated eighth graders is leading an annual food drive involving all 189 students.

“Every student in each class will bring in cans and food,” said Hailey Geffers, one of the student-leaders. “Eighth graders are assigned a class. All of eighth grade helps equally. After our food drive is done, we walk it there.”

The food will go to The DeWitt Referral Center. The non-profit agency has a food pantry, among other programs. The delivery is planned for Nov. 19.

This year’s goal for items was reduced from roughly 3,000 to 2,500, but families are stepping up regardless of hardship within the community.

“As of today (Nov. 10), we have 1,844 items,” said Principal Sharon Roling. “With four days to go, we only need 656 items. I am confident we will not only meet our goal, but exceed it. The floor spaces in my office will soon be covered.”

“We’ve seen how (food insecurity has) affected some people in our community and in our parish and it is good to be able to help,” said eighth-grader Roman Kramer. “While we’re helping in DeWitt, it helps to get an example to other areas,” said eighth-grader Roman Kramer “It plants a seed in other people’s minds.”

The social action office of the Davenport Diocese has asked parishes to send in reports on hunger relief efforts. Father Chris­topher Weber of Ss. Mary & Math­ias Parish in Mus­ca­tine re­ported best estimates are that in that local area, more than 2,000 households, representing over 4,300 individuals, will not receive benefits they were expecting and that the average SNAP benefit is around $300 per household.

“The major gap that was identified is providing Thanksgiving meals for families in need,” wrote the priest. “MCSA has announced they will not be providing a Thanksgiving meal basket this year, as they are allocating those funds to cover the anticipated increased demand on the general food pantry.”

Community members are working on efforts to fill this gap, according to the pastor, including members of his parish.

Area churches have also committed to a Loaves & Fishes Food Drive. Each participating congregation will be collecting donations of a specific type of food throughout the month of November. The food collected will be distributed to food pantries throughout Muscatine County. Ss. Mary & Mathias will be collecting canned protein. In addition, Ss. Mary & Mathias has committed to provide 450 can openers for distribution at local food pantries.

“We will work with them to fill in the gaps that can’t be met through Muscatine Community Services,” said Father Weber. “We have already cut checks to purchase $1,000 in gift cards from Aldi’s and Fareway for distribution through the parish office.”

The parish plans to help parishioners in need with Thanksgiving meals.

St. Mary Parish in Centerville provides food and money to The Lord’s Cupboard and to Common Ground, the ministerial association that is made up of Drake Avenue Christian Church, First Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Methodist Church and St. Mary.

The parish is in discussions to augment existing efforts.

At Sacred Heart Parish in Newton, parishioner volunteers provide a hot meal once a month at the local Salvation Army

“When we started this program in 2023, we prepared about 40-50 meals once a month,” reported a member of the Social Action Committee. “Now more than two years later, we average 1,000 food items each month, i.e., refrigerated sandwiches and shelf-stable pre-packaged items Advertising is done through word of mouth and the People in Need Jasper County page on Facebook.”

Students attending Scott County Catholic Schools collected food for the annual Student Hunger Food Drive for River Bend Food Bank.

Any other efforts to address hunger through parishes can be reported to Deacon Kent Ferris, director of social action at 563-888-4210 or ferris@davenportdiocese.org

Food for neighbors in need