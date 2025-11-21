Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 75- St. Martin de Porres Society celebrates 40th anniversary

The St. Martin de Porres Society at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. President Thomas Mason IV discusses the history and mission of the organization. Members strive to share Black Catholic cultural differences and contributions, evangelize and live out the challenge to model their patron, a man known as the saint of universal brotherhood. The interview coincided with the Catholic Church’s observance of November as National Black Catholic History month.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.

Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.
You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 69 – A new pope from the U.S.!
  2. Catholic Messenger Conversations Ep 74 – Return of Bishop Hennen
  3. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 72 – Camping for Christ
  4. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 70 – A conversation with the Question Box columnist.
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *