Page updated Nov 4, 2025

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

NOV. 6

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults monthly Mass is at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral chapel. Snack, drinks and social to follow.

Nov. 8

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a holiday bazaar in the All Saints Catholic School gymnasium from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop crafts, baked goods, ornaments, once-again treasurers and a silent auction.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus fall craft sale and raffle is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the St. Alphonsus gymnasium. Breakfast and lunch served.

Nov. 9

Camanche — Church of the Visitation Parish is hosting a holiday bazaar from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Festivities include a quilt raffle, silent auction, bake sale and craft items. Lunch is available to purchase for eat in or carry out.

Farmington — St. Boniface Parish’s Fall Feather Bingo and Luncheon begins with Mass at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m. and bingo at noon. A free will offering will be accepted for lunch. Festivities include a raffle and door prizes. Questions call 319-371-7857.

West Branch — St. Bernadette Parish is hosting a homemade soup and bake sale from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the parish’s religious education program.

Nov. 13

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults will gather for dinner at 6 p.m. at Pancheros then head over to Our Lady of Victory Church for adoration at 7 p.m.

Nov. 16

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults Faith on Tap will meet in the Upper Room at Jersey Grille at 4 p.m. Sister Teresa Maria Leis will speak on how to journey through Advent like Mary.

Iowa City — KC Family Center (4776 American Legion Rd.) is hosting its annual veteran’s breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon. Veterans and their families eat for free.

Nov. 19

Delmar — The St. Patrick Cluster of Clinton County is hosting an Advent retreat at St. Patrick Church at 6 p.m. A soup supper will follow at Grossman Hall in Delmar.

Nov.22-23

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish will host a holiday bazaar Nov. 22 from 8-11 a.m. and Nov. 23 from 9 a.m.-noon. Freshly made kolaches and cinnamon rolls will be available to purchase alongside other bakery items, crafts and attic treasures. Complimentary coffee will be served on Nov. 22.

Nov. 23

Fort Madison — Holy Family Parish is hosting a Christmas bazaar at Roling Hall from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Festivities include crafts, gifts and baked items for purchase, an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and a soup and sandwich lunch (free-will donation accepted, carry-outs available). Additional activities include kids’ games, a raffle and feather party bingo.

Nov.30-Dec. 6

Online — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an Ignatian Advent retreat online. The opening session will take place Nov. 30 from 3-4 p.m. Retreatants will meet individually with a spiritual director Dec. 1-5. The closing session will take place Dec. 6 from 3-4 p.m. Cost is $95. Register online at www.theprairieretreat.org,

olpretreat@chmiowa.org or 563-374-1092.

Dec. 5

Grinnell — “No Room at the Inn,” an ecumenical event featuring a display of nativity scenes and angels from Christians in the Grinnell area will take place from 3-7 p.m. in the St. Mary Parish Center. Festivities include live music, coffee, cider and cookies. Door prizes of Nativity or angel related items will be given and winners need not be present to win. Free will donations will be accepted for the St. Joseph Emergency Family Shelter, MICA and area ministerial associations.

Dec. 6

Buffalo — St. Peter’s annual cookie walk will take place from 9-11 a.m. in the rectory. Purchase prepackaged cookies for $12/container. “Santa” will be on-site from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Dec. 12-13

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an Advent retreat for women from Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. to Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Cost is $100. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org,

olpretreat@chmiowa.org or 563-374-1092.

Jan 25, 2026

Davenport — The diocesan scouting Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside. Scouts wanting to receive their emblem(s) at Mass must complete work by mid-December. The Mass is open to all scouts from Scouting America, American Heritage Girls and Girl Scouts USA. For more information on scouting and religious emblems go to (https://www.davenportdiocese.org/scouting) or contact Kathy Lantzky with questions at (lantzky@davenportdiocese.org).

ONGOING

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will start a new GriefShare session Sept. 2. It will meet Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. through Nov. 11 in the Gathering Space meeting room. Register by calling the rectory at 563-391-4245. Cost is $20 for the series.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services seeks donations of basic hygiene items including deodorant, soap, toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, paper towels, bandages, menstrual products and ethnic hair products. Deliver donations to Corner Closet at 525 Fillmore St. Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info go to www.humilityhomes.org.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Hiawatha, Iowa – Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

Podcast — “Conversations in Faith, Exploring the Questions You’re Afraid to Ask” is a new podcast that will begin airing Sept. 5. Each podcast will feature two representatives of different faiths exploring questions submitted by you — questions you have been pondering but are uncomfortable asking. Find “Conversations in Faith: Exploring the Questions You’re Afraid to Ask” on your favorite podcasting app. More Info: www.chmiowa.org