Annual Diocesan Appeal: every gift is a story

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

As the Diocese of Davenport’s Annual Diocesan Appeal (ADA) continues, parishioners are encouraged to share their stories of faith, service and community, says Jennifer Praet, director of stewardship.

This year’s theme is “Every Gift is a Story” with a $3.135 million goal. That goal, Praet noted, is an increase over last year, but the ADA has remained pretty stable with minimal increases over the past decade.

“We are profoundly thankful for the inspiring response to this year’s Annual Diocesan Appeal,” she said. “Parishioners across the diocese have given generously, reflecting a deep spirit of stewardship and a renewed commitment to our shared mission of faith. At the same time, the call to stewardship is never complete. As our ministries continue to grow and new needs emerge, important work remains before us. Together, we can ensure that the Church’s story keeps moving forward, continuing the story of faith we are all called to share.”

Sharon Roling, principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in DeWitt and a parishioner of St. Joseph Parish, shared her story as a way to support the appeal.

“I remain grateful to my parents for the gift of a Catholic school education. Their decision, made with love and faith, required sacrifice but it instilled in my five siblings and me a strong foundation rooted in both academics and Catholic values. That gift of Catholic education shaped who I am today and inspires me to pass on the faith within my own vocation.”

As principal of St. Joseph Catholic School, one of her greatest joys is witnessing the learning that happens in classrooms each day. “Teachers, staff and students work together to achieve academic excellence while also living out the values that make our school community unique.” Every day brings moments of growth, joy and discovery, she added. These are “reminders of the mission we share to form both minds and hearts. From the eagerness of our youngest learners to the leadership shown by our middle school students, I see constant evidence that Catholic education is thriving at St. Joseph.”

Faith formation is an important part of the school day. “Teachers have worked to weave the Catholic faith into everyday routines, helping students move beyond simply knowing about faith to truly living it out with their hands and feet.”

One example is a tradition with Sister Janet Heiar, SSND, pastoral associate for the parish, who started the joy of students writing letters and cards to homebound parishioners. This tradition continues as each fall she provides a list of homebound friends. Teachers sign up classes for the project. Some classes may continue a relationship with parishioners from the year before or take on a different grouping. “This outreach has been a wonderful success,” Roling said.

In addition to learning writing skills, the students learn how their words and artwork can brighten someone’s day.

Sister Heiar shared the impact those letters and cards have had. “One homebound parishioner treasured his collection of letters from St. Joseph students, sharing them with his family when they came to visit. At his visitation, those notes were lovingly shared as part of his life story. Our homebound friends also hang the drawings on their refrigerators. At another parishioner’s funeral Mass, a special intercession was offered: ‘For the children from St. Joseph School who faithfully made cards and wrote notes to [name of individual]. May that intergenerational spirit continue to warm the hearts of our elders in the community.’”

Roling said, “At St. Joseph School, teachers and I remain dedicated to showing our students that academic learning and faith are not separate, but inseparable — shaping not only their minds, but also their hearts and their futures.”

Praet said the ADA funds support vital ministries and services to all parishes in the diocese. Supporters’ generosity enables the diocese to:

Form future priests, deacons and lay leaders while supporting lifelong faith formation.

Provide resources for Catholic schools, principals and teachers.

Empower parish life and youth ministers.

Offer pastoral care and outreach to those in need.

Strengthen evangelization efforts and keep the Catholic faith vibrant across southeast Iowa.

The ADA is vital, Praet said, because it “supports the shared ministries and essential services that no single parish could sustain on its own. Through the ADA, we unite as one diocesan family to fund the work that strengthens every parish. Examples are training and supporting our priests and deacons, to providing faith formation, Catholic school support, evangelization and outreach to those in need. It also ensures the administrative and pastoral services that keep our Church functioning with integrity and care.”

“The ADA allows each parish to do what it does best, proclaim the Gospel and serve their community, knowing that together their gifts honor our rich Catholic tradition while carrying the mission of faith forward for future generations,” Praet said.

The diocese invites you to “Celebrate your faith. Lift your voice. Share your story,” Praet said. You can submit your story by email to stories@davenportdiocese.org or call 563-888-4252.

To donate to the Annual Diocesan Appeal, contact your parish or Praet.