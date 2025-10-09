Young adults group partners with diocese

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

When Quad Cities Catholic Young Adults (QCYA) started in 2023 by volunteers in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City area, the Diocese of Davenport took interest in the group’s work.

The group offers Faith on Tap talks, dinner followed by adoration, Mass, gatherings and more at different sites.

Recently QCYA became a part of the Office of Faith Formation at the diocese, said Trevor Pullinger, director of faith formation and catechesis coordinator. “The office of faith formation’s involvement is to provide administrative support to a collaborative effort involving young adults. While the young adult ministry being done on a volunteer basis with QCYA primarily serves the Quad Cities, we aim to expand this model of support to other regions within the diocese.”

Claire Bonnstetter of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport is one of the two young adults who started QCYA. She is now a volunteer in the faith formation office.

“When QCYA started (in 2023), we had been in contact with Trevor and the diocese almost from the very beginning. We decided to form a committee and I have acted as the liaison,” she said. “Trevor made it clear from the beginning that the diocese was excited about what we were doing and was happy to support us in our efforts.”

Eventually the idea to offer support by the diocese in a more official form evolved. She said they were excited about the collaboration.

“QCYA is a volunteer-driven collaborative of young adults who are passionate about bringing together various small groups of young adults for special events, and an aid to help young adults find a small group for them,” Pullinger said. Instead of replacing existing small groups, QCYA periodically brings together groups from parishes across the Quad Cities area “to build a stronger and more connected community.”

“What sets this model apart,” he said, “is the diverse representation of local groups among the volunteers. Peer ministry is proving to be a significant success in this approach.”

The other cofounder of the group, Lydia (Olson) Nosbisch, kicked off the group with Bonnstetter by hosting an Epiphany party. Although Nosbisch has moved from the area, a leadership team of seven members from both sides of the river continue the work.

By collaborating with the diocese, QCYA volunteers continue to plan and host events while the diocese offers administration, insurance coverage and financial support. “We (QCYA volunteers) are able to do what we do best, provide opportunities for young adults to come together in a Christ-centered community for fellowship, support and to grow in faith,” Bonnstetter said.

Pullinger hopes that in the future, similar programs can expand in other parts of the Diocese of Davenport. Bonnstetter said the team is ready to provide advice, encouragement and support.

Quad Cities Catholic Young Adults continues its scheduled events:

First Thursday Mass at 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport from February through December.

Faith on Tap, which brings speakers to talk on various topics, is the third Sunday of the month at 4 p.m. from January through November in the Upper Room at Jersey Grille in Davenport.

Dinner at a local QC restaurant together at 6 p.m., followed by adoration at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport from 7-8 p.m. is held the second Thursday of the month.

Other regular gatherings include an Epiphany party in January, summer cookout and autumn party. “We will be adding service opportunities through the year as well,” Bonnstetter noted.

“QCYA’s goal is to invite all young adults of every background in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas into a community of young, Catholic disciples. For parishes with their own young adult groups, we aim to work synergistically with these smaller, parish-based groups to give everyone the opportunity to come together as one community and connect with one another,” she said. “And for parishes that don’t have a young adult group of their own, our community is able to offer an opportunity for these young adults to be part of a community of other Catholic young adults. Small groups fill roles that we can’t, such as weekly Bible studies. Because of our broader scope, we are able to serve in ways that smaller groups can’t.”

“We had no idea what the Lord had in store when we started almost three years ago. But it’ll be exciting to see what he brings out of this next chapter.”