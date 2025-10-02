Taking to the streets for ovarian cancer awareness

WEST POINT — Teal-clad Holy Trinity Elementary students, staff and community members took a 30-minute walk around the city park last month in support of teacher Sally Knustrom, who has ovarian cancer.

Knustrom, a longtime kindergarten teacher, received the diagnosis last year just before entering retirement. Now in remission, she returned to Holy Trinity as a long-term substitute teacher this fall.

The walk coincided with National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and took place two weeks before the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s Together in Teal Walk Sept. 27 in Des Moines, Iowa. Knustrom participated in both walks. “I am dedicated to raising awareness in support of the ovarian cancer community,” she said. “I hope my efforts will help improve the lives of individuals, families, and communities who have been impacted by ovarian cancer.”

