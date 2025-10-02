Small parish connects with Bishop Walsh

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

EAST PLEASANT PLAIN — Several months ago, a tiny Catholic community in rural southeast Iowa invited newly installed Bishop Dennis Walsh over for Mass and a meal. His acceptance was cause for celebration.

“The diocese is large and he has a busy schedule,” said Nancy Anderson, a member of Ss. Joseph and Cabrini Parish of Richland/East Pleasant Plain. “For him to come so (soon) after coming to the diocese, we were very impressed with that.”

Members of the parish, located about two hours southeast of Dav­en­port, prepared for Bishop Walsh’s Sept. 21 visit by decorating the altar at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Pleasant Plain with pumpkins and flowers. They carried the colorful fall theme to the basement hall, where a catered lunch would be served. Parishioners made photo collages documenting the parish’s 123-year history, hoping to showcase “the heritage of faith we have in our community,” Anderson said.

Archbishop Thomas Zinkula of Dubuque, Iowa, visited the parish a few times during his years as Bishop of Davenport. It meant a lot to the community, as non-Confirmation bishop visits were “a rarity” prior to that, Anderson said. “It’s a wonderful, united community, and having the bishop come is such an honor.”

When Bishop Walsh walked through the doors of the church for his much-anticipated visit last month, Co-Office Manager Lisa Clark referred to him as “Most Reverend.” He quickly put her at ease, commenting with a chuckle that “we don’t have to be that formal,” she recalled. He made great efforts to shake hands with everyone, she added.

Parishioner Amy Jones played hymns on piano as the congregation entered the church and led the parish choir during the liturgy. Bishop Walsh presided at Mass, and Father Robert Lathrop, parish administrator, concelebrated.

During the homily, Bishop Walsh spoke about helping the less fortunate, “taking what we have, going out, spreading the word and helping,” Clark recalled. Promoting peace is part of that, he said, noting that people of many faiths came together to help low-rated school systems in New York during his time there in the 1990s.

At the luncheon that followed, the bishop “bounced around and talked to everyone, and interacted with the little kids,” Anderson said. “We were very impressed.”

Bishop Walsh appreciates the invitations parishes have extended for him to visit. “The bishop is a sign of unity for the local Church,” he told The Catholic Messenger, noting that he intends to visit as many communities as possible. “It is important for the bishop to be present to all and to each parish.”

Anderson said she is encouraged by Bishop Walsh’s desire to connect. “Bishop Walsh is one of us.”