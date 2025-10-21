‘Reboot’ with Chris Stefanick @ Iowa City – Nov. 18, Davenport – Nov. 19

REBOOT your faith with stories, Scripture and reflections by Chris Stefanick during evening events in Iowa City and Davenport next month. Stefanick, who has been engaged in Catholic evangelization and ministry for more than 25 years, has spoken at sites from parish halls to crowds at the Christ Our Life Conference in Des Moines and at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

Stefanick will speak at St. Mary Church in Iowa City Nov. 18, then Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport Nov. 19. Both events are from 7-9:30 p.m. The program REBOOT is geared to people ages 12 and older.

Tickets are required for both events at $33 each with limited seating and are available through reallifecatholic.com