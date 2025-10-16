‘Reboot’ with Chris Stefanick in Iowa City, Davenport

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

REBOOT your faith with stories, Scripture and reflections by Chris Stefanick during evening events in Iowa City and Davenport next month. Stefanick, who has been engaged in Catholic evangelization and ministry for more than 25 years, has spoken at sites from parish halls to crowds at the Christ Our Life Conference in Des Moines and at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

The program REBOOT is geared to people ages 12 and older, said Matt Paolelli, vice president of marketing for Real Life Catholic. Stefanick will speak at St. Mary Church in Iowa City Nov. 18, then Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport Nov. 19. Both events are from 7-9:30 p.m.

Paolelli said REBOOT “is the perfect opportunity to recharge your faith life through Chris Stefanick’s energetic and thought-provoking presentation. The goal of the event is not to just inspire people for one evening — it is to set their hearts on fire for Christ so they can joyfully live the message of the Gospel in their lives, with their families, in their parish and beyond.”

REBOOT also is an opportunity to re-engage someone who has fallen away from their faith, Paolelli added.

Father Andrew Rauenbuehler, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Iowa City, said when the opportunity presented itself, “I couldn’t pass it up. Chris (Stefanick) is the host of The Search and we have a large group doing it this fall at St Mary’s. I’ve come to see Chris as a compelling preacher of the Gospel who leads with joy and is an inviting personality.”

“People should come to have a powerful encounter in a new way with the power of the Gospel message. Chris will have something to offer those who have been coming to Church their entire life and those who have not been for a while or even ever,” Father Rauenbuehler said.

Deacon Dan Huber, pastoral associate at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, said, “In response to the Eucharistic Congress held last summer in Indianapolis, we were looking for some different approaches to raising appreciation for the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. One member of our group, Mike Waskowiak, asked for permission to bring in someone to help foster this growth not just at Sacred Heart but for the entire diocese as well.”

“As the cathedral, we are called to model the teaching dimensions of the Church. So, we desired to offer something that all parishes could benefit from, that would be focused on evangelization of the faith that would promote the joy of the Gospel in a time of question, doubt and despair as well as promote individual and family fiats of saying yes to the Lord in their various vocations.”

Deacon Huber said Stefanik filled many of the objectives the parish wanted to achieve and several who attended the conference in Indianapolis were inspired by his message.

Last December, Bishop Dennis Walsh and then-Father Thom Hennen attended a Stefanick presentation in Macomb, Illinois. “I have seen and heard Chris several times. Several parishes use his confirmation formation program from Ascension Press or have seen him at Christ Our Life,” Deacon Huber said.

Although open to all, Deacon Huber said, “Anyone who has been away from the Church or those curious about the Church are highly encouraged to attend.”

Tickets are required for both events at $33 each with limited seating and are available through reallifecatholic.com

“Please come to be part of the renewal of the Church in Davenport and Peoria (dioceses). Allow Christ to lead you to the joy that awaits the faithful disciples. If you are struggling or know someone who is struggling with their faith, this will help give you a spiritual boost and motivate you to live a more authentic life of a disciple,” Deacon Huber said.