New Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast with Bishop Thomas Hennen

Catholic Messen­ger Conversations is a podcast to engage listeners in issues that matter in our diocese. In the latest podcast, Bishop Thomas Hennen, a former priest for the Davenport Diocese, stops by to discuss his Sept. 29, 2025 ordination as a bishop and installation as the head of the Diocese of Baker in Oregon. The Ottumwa native is currently the youngest bishop overseeing a diocese in the United States. He celebrated Masses of Thanksgiving during his recent visit. Listen at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or find Catholic Messenger Conver­sations on your favorite podcasting app.