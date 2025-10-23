Lunch and Learn focuses on Care for Creation

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — With 2025 marking the tenth anniversary of Laudato Si,’ Pope Francis’ encyclical on ecology and care for creation, a recent installment of the Social Action Monthly Lunch and Learn focused on taking practical action to address climate change and improve the natural environment.

Deacon Kent Ferris, OFS, director of the social action office for the Davenport Diocese, hosted the event held Sept. 25 on Zoom. Irene DeMaris, executive director of Iowa Faith & Climate Network and a United Methodist Church deaconess, served as the guest speaker to a group of virtual participants. The diocesan Laudato Si’ Action Plan “includes a commitment to ecumenical and interreligious efforts at Caring for Creation,” according to the social action office. One of the topics DeMaris covered was the role churches of all denominations play in the overall effort to deal with environmental problems.

“Community is a need and it’s also our solution,” said DeMaris. “Driving change and understanding through storytelling is very important. Congregations are natural resilience centers. We know that in emergencies and especially as we have extreme weather emergencies, churches are usually the hub for the communities getting together and … sorting out the gifts that are coming in to take care of people.”

Iowa Faith and Climate Network “nurtures environmental leadership by equipping individuals and communities with resources to take climate action.” The group has been concentrating on founding climate informed ministry cohorts, an annual Called to Climate Action Conference, compiling resources, advocacy, teaching and preaching. The work has led members of the network to learn many lessons about how to face climate change, according to DeMaris.

“It’s a good thing to remind sometimes that the things that we think are obvious might not be obvious to others,” DeMaris said. “We learned a lot about unique challenges of being a new or small farmer or using an alternative method, which is so important to know in an agriculture state … There’s just an increase in growing water and environmental concerns. I think we’re all thinking about nitrates in our water; extreme heat, extreme cold, longer allergy seasons, which also in turn and give us longer mosquito seasons.”

The Laudato Si’ action plan has been marked by prayer, community projects, education and calls to strengthen the faith-driven response to climate change. During the discussion, Deacon Ferris reminded those in attendance that Pope Francis wrote another document on care for creation — an apostolic exhortation called Laudate Deum. Released on Oct. 4, 2023, the message was directed “to all people of good will on the climate crisis,” according to the text.

“Once and for all, let us put an end to the irresponsible derision that would present this issue as something purely ecological, ‘green,’ romantic, frequently subject to ridicule by economic interests,” wrote Pope Francis. “Let us finally admit that it is a human and social problem on any number of levels. For this reason, it calls for involvement on the part of all.”

Jay Gilchrist, a participant, spoke about efforts at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville to commit to a Laudato Si’ action plan. Gilchrist said the parish has a “green team.”

“Our four goals are to learn from the earth, hear the poor, live simply, and help to heal our planet,” he said.

The web-based Lunch and Learn discussions are typically held the first Thursday of each month at noon. The video of the September gathering is posted at the Davenport Diocese YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXoTYD3l5AI