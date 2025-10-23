Letters to the editor – Oct. 23, 2025

Medicare for all

To the Editor:

The editorial in the Messenger (10/7/25) introduced me to Dan Russo as editor. Welcome and good luck in continuing the outstanding job Barb Arland-Fye did for more than 20 years.

The issue of healthcare was on my mind as I recently received great care at an ER and the wound clinic. As I told the nurses, I am so grateful for my coverage by Medicare and a supplemental insurance. Then I said if that coverage is here for me it should be here for everyone. That is both a theological and political statement.

Changing eating habits is a noble goal. Gaining Medicare for all citizens is also ambitious and maybe more realistic. Working for the goal of health insurance for all is clearly a demand of our faith and what Jesus the healer would want.

Donald Moeller

Professor Emeritus

St. Ambrose University

Davenport