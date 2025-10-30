Grant will support Newman Center’s development, organizational health

For The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — The Newman Catholic Student Center at the University of Iowa recently received a $65,000 grant from the Good Soil Fund, a philanthropic initiative established to strengthen Newman Centers nationwide.

This grant will enable the Newman Center to partner with Sacred Heart Consulting, a firm that specializes in supporting Newman Centers in the areas of fund development, organizational health, leadership coaching, social media, and marketing.

“We are grateful for the vision and generosity of the Good Soil Fund,” said Father Jeff Belger, priest director of the Newman Catholic Student Center. “This investment provides us with the resources and professional guidance we need to grow stronger as an organization and more effectively fulfill our mission of forming disciples for the Church and the world. It is especially timely with two new staff members in our fundraising office.”

The Newman Center has been working with Sacred Heart Consulting for the past two years on organizational health and strategic planning. This new grant will allow the Center to expand that partnership, with a special focus on building a strong foundation for its new development team as they begin their important work in fundraising and outreach, according to Newman Center staff.

For more information about the Newman Catholic Student Center, visit www.iowacatholic.org