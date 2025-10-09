Gladys J. Conner, 81, of Davenport, IA, passed away on September 28th, 2025, after a courageous fight over the last year with bladder cancer. Her life will be honored during a visitation on October 13th, 2025, from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. A Mass celebrating her life will take place on October 14th, 2025, 10:00am at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport, followed by burial at the Rock Island National Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Alfred Conner.

Gladys was born on April 8th, 1944, in Washington, IA, to Lyle and Ruth (Boyd) Schulty and was united in marriage to Alfred E. Conner on October 19th, 1963. She graduated from Washington High School, then attended Marycrest College in Davenport. She worked for over 40 years with Williams National Surety in Davenport retiring in December 2019.

Gladys was known for her kind and welcoming nature. She was a remarkable woman who was loved by many, earning their affection through her warmth and generosity. Music was one of Gladys’s gifts and she often shared her voice by singing at weddings and funerals. She cherished every moment spent cheering for her children and grandchildren at their sporting events, taking pride in being an active and supportive presence in their lives.

Gladys leaves behind her loving family, including her children Kathryn Conner (Minneapolis), Alan Conner (Davenport), Laura (Eric) Soride (Coralville). She was the proud Nana to Michael Smith, Chaunelle Smith, Logan Conner, Charles Conner, Ryan Conner, Arbor Soride and Cooper Soride and to her great-grandchildren.