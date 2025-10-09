Falling in love with the face of Christ in your neighbor

By Rachel Luppens

For The Catholic Messenger

(Editor’s note: Rachel Luppens, St. Wenceslaus Parish in Iowa City’s director of community engagement, recently interviewed Sister Anna Marie Reha, SSND, and her parents, Deacon Dave and Donna Reha. The interview was originally printed in the parish newsletter. It has been edited for length and clarity.)

Sister Anna Marie Reha, SSND, traces her vocation back to her roots at St. Wenceslaus Parish in Iowa City, where she was baptized and received her first Communion. Over the years, her “yes” to God has carried her far beyond Iowa — to classrooms in Minnesota, mission work in Guatemala, diocesan leadership in Hispanic ministry, and now, education in South Sudan.

The 64-year-old School Sister professed first vows in 1983. She describes her journey as one shaped by God’s surprising call, deepened by the generosity of others, and grounded in the faith she first encountered in her home parish.

What first drew you to religious life?

Sister Anna Marie: My first memory of thinking about religious life was in third grade. We had to write down what we wanted to be when we grew up, and I wrote that I wanted to be both a nun and a teacher. From a very early age, I felt called.

Donna: On our wedding day, Dave and I prayed that God would bless us with many children and that one of them would have a religious vocation. Seventeen years later, that prayer was answered through Anna Marie. It was a blessing, but also a responsibility — our life had to reflect kindness and faith so she could see it lived out.

How did you respond to that call?

Sister Anna Marie: I knew I wanted to teach and also do missionary work. When I was discerning, I looked for an international congregation dedicated to education and service to the poor. The School Sisters of Notre Dame were educators, with missions in Guatemala and Kenya at the time. Their international presence and commitment to service were a fit.

Deacon Dave: Once we realized she had a vocation, I started my own business so I could provide better for the family and support her schooling. We also worked hard to make sure she could attend a Catholic high school where she could see sisters and be encouraged in her calling. With eight daughters, it was a wild ride — but worth it.

What ministry has been the most fulfilling?

Sister Anna Marie: Each stage has been such a blessing. I began teaching sixth grade, which I loved. Then I served in Guatemala for 10 years as a parish administrator — building up a parish where none had existed and ministering pastorally. Later, after earning a Master of Divinity, I directed Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of New Ulm, Minnesota, and then served two terms in leadership as provincial councilor, accompanying nearly 600 sisters, many of them elderly.

Each of those roles used my gifts in different ways. Now, I serve as director of a primary school in Old Fangak, South Sudan. To return to education and be with the children there brings me deep joy. My whole life has been about abundance — in ministry, in religious life, and in the grace of God.

What advice would you give to someone discerning religious life?

Sister Anna Marie: Draw close to the Church and live your sacramental life. Pray — not only privately but also with others. Get to know different congregations; visit vocation fairs to see what fits. Walk with someone on the journey — a priest, spiritual director, or mentor. And remember: a vocation is never just about you. It is a call to serve. If you feel drawn to religious life, ask yourself, “Where is my service?” Because the call is to fall in love with the face of Christ in your neighbor through service.