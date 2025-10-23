

OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2025-26 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE

2025

November

2 St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Grinnell; St. Mary, Oskaloosa; at St. Mary, Pella 3 p.m.

15 St. James, Washington 5:30 p.m.

2026

February

1 St. Mary, Iowa City; St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City; St. Thomas More, Coralville; at St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.

25 St. Patrick, Delmar; St. Joseph, Sugar Creek; Assumption & St. Patrick, Charlotte; Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Lost Nation; at St. Patrick, Delmar 6:30 p.m.

28 St. Mary, Oxford; St. Peter, Cosgrove; St. Mary, Williamsburg; at St. Mary, Oxford 10:30 a.m.

March

1 St. Alphonsus, Davenport; Holy Family, Davenport; St. Peter, Buffalo; Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport; at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport 2 p.m.

7 Church of the Visitation, Camanche; Our Lady of the River, LeClaire; St. Ann, Long Grove; at St. Ann, Long Grove 4 p.m.

8 Sacred Heart, Newton; Immaculate Conception, Colfax; Holy Family, Riverside; St. Mary, Grinnell; at St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.

14 St. Mary, Fairfield; St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant at St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant6 p.m.

15 St. Mary, Albia; St. Patrick, Georgetown; St. Peter, Lovilia; St. Mary, Centerville; St. Patrick, Melrose; at St. Mary, Albia 10:30 a.m.

April

15 St. John Vianney, Bettendorf; Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf at St. John Vianney, Bettendorf 6 p.m.

16 St. Anthony, Davenport 6:30 p.m.

18 Our Lady of Victory, Davenport 1 p.m.

19 St. Patrick, Iowa City 10 a.m.

19 St. Mary, Solon; St. Mary, Tipton; St. Bernadette West Branch; at St. Mary, Solon 2 p.m.

29 St. Joseph, DeWitt 7 p.m.

May

2 Divine Mercy, Burlington at St. John, Burlington 1 p.m.

2 St. Joseph, Columbus Junction 4:30 p.m.

3 St. Joseph, West Liberty 9:30 a.m.

3 Holy Family, Fort Madison; St. Joseph, Montrose; St. John the Baptist, Houghton; St. James the Less,

St. Paul; St. Mary of the Assumption, West Point; St. Boniface, Farmington; Church of All Saints,

Keokuk; at St. James the Less, St. Paul 2 p.m.

6 Ss. Mary & Mathias, Muscatine 7 p.m.

10 Holy Trinity, Keota; St. Mary, Sigourney; St. Joseph, North English; at Holy Trinity, Keota 3 p.m.

16 Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton 5 p.m.

October

11 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.

25 St. James, Washington 9 a.m.

25 St. Joseph, Ottumwa; St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield; at St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa 2 p.m.

November

8 St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Oskaloosa; Sacred Heart, Melcher; St. Anthony, Knoxville at St. Mary, Pella 2 p.m.