DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2025-26 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE

2025
November
2       St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Grinnell; St. Mary,  Oskaloosa; at St. Mary, Pella       3 p.m.
15     St. James, Washington       5:30 p.m.
2026
February
1          St. Mary, Iowa City; St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City; St. Thomas More, Coralville; at  St. Thomas More, Coralville      2 p.m.
25       St. Patrick, Delmar; St. Joseph, Sugar Creek; Assumption & St. Patrick, Charlotte; Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Lost Nation; at St. Patrick, Delmar       6:30 p.m.
28       St. Mary, Oxford; St. Peter, Cosgrove; St. Mary, Williamsburg; at St. Mary, Oxford       10:30 a.m.
March
1       St. Alphonsus, Davenport; Holy Family, Davenport; St. Peter, Buffalo; Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport; at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport       2 p.m.
7       Church of the Visitation, Camanche; Our Lady of the River, LeClaire; St. Ann, Long Grove; at St. Ann, Long Grove       4 p.m.
8      Sacred Heart, Newton; Immaculate Conception, Colfax; Holy Family, Riverside; St. Mary, Grinnell; at St. Thomas More, Coralville       2 p.m.
14    St. Mary, Fairfield; St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant at St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant6 p.m.
15    St. Mary, Albia; St. Patrick, Georgetown; St. Peter, Lovilia; St. Mary, Centerville;  St. Patrick, Melrose; at St. Mary, Albia       10:30 a.m.
April
15    St. John Vianney, Bettendorf; Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf at St. John Vianney, Bettendorf       6 p.m.
16   St. Anthony, Davenport       6:30 p.m.
18   Our Lady of Victory, Davenport       1 p.m.
19   St. Patrick, Iowa City       10 a.m.
19   St. Mary, Solon; St. Mary, Tipton; St. Bernadette West Branch; at St. Mary, Solon       2 p.m.
29  St. Joseph, DeWitt 7 p.m.
May
2   Divine Mercy, Burlington at St. John, Burlington     1 p.m.
2   St. Joseph, Columbus Junction    4:30 p.m.
3   St. Joseph, West Liberty    9:30 a.m.
3   Holy Family, Fort Madison; St. Joseph, Montrose; St. John the Baptist, Houghton; St. James the Less,
St. Paul; St. Mary of the Assumption, West Point; St. Boniface, Farmington; Church of All Saints,
Keokuk; at St. James the Less, St. Paul      2 p.m.
6    Ss. Mary & Mathias, Muscatine      7 p.m.
10  Holy Trinity, Keota; St. Mary, Sigourney; St. Joseph, North English; at Holy Trinity, Keota    3 p.m.
16  Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton    5 p.m.
October
11  St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport     2 p.m.
25  St. James, Washington     9 a.m.
25  St. Joseph, Ottumwa; St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield; at St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa     2 p.m.
November
8   St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Oskaloosa; Sacred Heart, Melcher; St. Anthony, Knoxville at St. Mary, Pella     2 p.m.

