Catholic Messenger Conversations Ep 74 – Return of Bishop Hennen

Bishop Thomas Hennen, a former priest for the Davenport Diocese, stops by to discuss his September 29, 2025 ordination as a bishop and installation as the head of the Diocese of Baker in Oregon. The Ottumwa native is currently the youngest bishop overseeing a diocese in the United States. He celebrated Masses of Thanksgiving during his recent visit.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved. Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher. Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA. You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 69 – A new pope from the U.S.!
  2. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 62 – Welcome, Bishop Walsh!
  3. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 71 – Bishop Walsh’s turn to give advice to a future bishop!
  4. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 66 – Bishop Walsh’s Lenten insights
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *