Catholic Messenger Conversations Ep 74 – Return of Bishop Hennen

Bishop Thomas Hennen, a former priest for the Davenport Diocese, stops by to discuss his September 29, 2025 ordination as a bishop and installation as the head of the Diocese of Baker in Oregon. The Ottumwa native is currently the youngest bishop overseeing a diocese in the United States. He celebrated Masses of Thanksgiving during his recent visit.

