Bishop Walsh answers middle schoolers’ questions

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Bishop Dennis Walsh recently joined middle school youths at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport for a Q&A session.

These are some of the highlights, edited for space and clarity.

What made you want to take Holy Orders?

I was about 5 or 6 years old when God started calling me to priesthood. I told my mom and dad early on that I wanted to be a priest. I graduated from high school and then I went off to the seminary. I received black socks from my aunts and uncles as high school graduation gifts; they thought that was hilarious.

Who are your favorite saints?

I’m a big fan of Carlo Acutis. He was just a normal kid, buried in a soccer jersey, but a remarkable young man.

I’m also a big fan of José Sánchez del Río. José was 14 years old when he died for the faith. It wasn’t that long ago — it was the 1920s. The Mexican government said you could no longer celebrate Mass and the sacraments; it was illegal. Priests were being executed and arrested. Foreign priests were being deported, sent into exile. Some of the Mexican people started to fight a civil war, and José was part of that. He was arrested and tortured. The soldiers took him out to a graveyard, and his parents were there. The soldiers said, “José, if you just say ‘Death to Christ the King’ we will spare your life and you can go home with your parents.” Jose said “Viva Cristo” (long live Christ), and so they stabbed him with a bayonet and they dropped him in his grave, right there. At 14 years old, he was just a great witness to the faith. I think he speaks to the younger generation quite a bit. So does Carlo Acutis.

What is your favorite Mass to do (preside at)?

As a priest, it was always the Easter Vigil. As a bishop, I would say the best and most enjoyable (has been) the dedication of a church. St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville just built a brand new church, so I did the consecration of the altar and dedication of the church. That was a lot of fun. People were very excited, very joy filled.

When you’re giving a homily at Mass, are you scared to talk?

When I was your age, I was terrified of public speaking. I was very shy. I was shy all the way through high school. I was voted the shyest guy in my class! I would say — when you become a priest, if God calls you, he will also give you the power to do the job.

What is your favorite prayer?

The Memorare (a prayer seeking the intercession of Mary). I usually pray it every night before I go to bed. I have an icon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help holding the infant Jesus.

Can deacons become bishops?

Yes, but they have to become priests first. A bishop is the fullness of the sacrament of Holy Orders (deacon, priest, bishop).

Do you have to be a priest for a certain amount of time before becoming a bishop?

You have to be at least 35 years old to be a bishop. Bishop Thom Hennen (formerly a priest of the Diocese of Davenport) is the youngest bishop in charge of a U.S. diocese. There are some bishops that are younger than he is, but they are not in charge of a diocese.

If you could go back to being a priest, would you?

I liked being a pastor of a parish, yes. It’s a lot more fun!

What’s your favorite part of being a bishop?

Getting out and meeting people; getting around the diocese. There’s a lot of parts of my job that aren’t fun at all. That’s the enjoyable part.

What was your favorite part about your ordination (as bishop)?

To be honest with you, I don’t remember a lot of it because I was so nervous! I told Bishop Hennen that I enjoyed his ordination much more than I enjoyed my own! There’s just a lot going through your mind at that moment.

Can you decline an appointment to become a bishop?

Yes. About half of people (who receive an appointment) do. The problem is, if you decline it, the process starts all over again. The apostolic nuncio has to come up with three new names (potential candidates). It could have gone another year and a half before you got a bishop.

Did you want to decline being a bishop?

Well, for me, obedience is pretty important. So, I don’t know. If the Holy Father is asking you to do the job, and he has the confidence in you that you can do it, I think a priest really should accept the position when it’s offered.

What’s the difference between a pastor and a priest?

A pastor is the head of a parish. In my last assignment, I was pastor of three parishes and was also the superintendent of a Catholic school. I also had two priests under me, called associates, who are not pastors. But, they are priests.

When was the last time you really felt God?

Most times when I celebrate Mass, but a friend of mine who died (recently), I was at her bedside (before she died), and said Mass at her bedside. I set up an altar and offered Mass for her. That was a very powerful moment for me.