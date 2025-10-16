Beyond busy: a reflection on retreat

By Sam Aitchison

The Church is Alive!

Every once in a while, there’s a coincidence in my life that seems so timely or improbable that it had to be from the Creator. I recall a beautiful high school morning when, while comparing a point of faith to a yellow butterfly, that exact insect flew past our group. Coincidental? Maybe. To me, however, it was a reminder of God’s presence. I’ve had similar moments where a well-timed hug or homily that spoke to exactly where I was struggling seemed to be God tapping me on the shoulder saying, “I’m here. Do not worry.” Earlier this month, I had one of those experiences where I felt that I was exactly where I needed to be.

Many wise people in my life have said that with age comes responsibility, and, for me, my time in college has proven this true. Now in my senior year, I’m juggling upper-level courses that challenge me and extracurricular leadership roles that have a lot of administrative tasks associated with them — all while also trying to enjoy my senior year and spend precious time with friends in our final year.

Two weeks ago was challenging. Four exams, deadlines, last-second logistical headaches with clubs and student organizations. By the time Friday hit, I was exhausted. I was signed up to go on a retreat through St. Louis University’s campus ministry and Catholic studies center. Although I wanted to go, the thought of driving an hour and losing my entire weekend didn’t seem appealing at that moment. A touch reluctant, yet mindful of my commitment, I packed my bag and hit the road.

The retreat center was on a beautiful acreage in rural Missouri, with trees, wildlife, falling leaves, walking trails, and a gurgling creek. The retreat included Mass, adoration, confession, speakers, quiet prayer, small group conversations, and recreation. As soon as I arrived, I felt relieved of stresses and worries, and the opportunity to be out in nature put a smile on my face.

We were encouraged on the retreat to unplug from devices — watches, computers, and phones. Taking a 48-hour break from these devices that control so much of my life was wonderful. Being truly present to God, others, and the retreat was a true blessing.

My weekend was spiritually enriching and personally relaxing and rejuvenating. Many of my retreat experiences in high school or college were motivating, energizing, and uplifting in the sense that I felt a fire in my heart as I went back into my life. This one was different. I was able to rest, relax, and reset. I was able to reflect on God’s love and mercy. I was able to express gratitude for the myriad blessings in my life. I’ve heard the phrase “You can’t give what you don’t have.” For me, this weekend was that time — a chance to grow in faith so I can be a more loving, kind, and patient version of myself that God aspires for me to be.

I’m very grateful that this retreat landed at a perfect time in the semester — I truly felt that God planned for me to be on this retreat. The most powerful thing I took away from this weekend was just spending time with God — truly present in the moment and in prayer.

Our lives are filled with constant distractions and busyness, but the quiet invitation of God to spend an hour, day, or weekend with him is always there. How might we spend time this fall to remove ourselves from distractions and grow closer to the Lord?

(Sam Aitchison is a senior at Saint Louis University. Contact him at samaitchison6@gmail.com.)