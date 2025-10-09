By Dan Russo

Editorial

One of the causes of the latest federal government shutdown is a disagreement over how to pay for healthcare. Congressional Democrats want to extend temporary tax credits that lower the premiums of some people who buy health insurance on the exchanges set up by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“The enhanced tax credits both increased the amount of financial assistance already eligible ACA Marketplace enrollees received as well as made middle-income enrollees with income above 400% of federal poverty guidelines newly eligible for premium tax credits,” states a report from KFF, a health research organization that describes itself as non-partisan. Before these tax credits, KFF claims that many middle income earners struggled to afford ACA plans. Now ACA enrollment is up from 11 million to a record 24 million, according to the organization. This group represents about 7% of the total U.S. population.

Some Republicans have argued that these credits are too expensive and shouldn’t have been part of the debate anyway since they don’t expire for several months. In a Sept. 18 letter to U.S. senators, the Congressional Budget office (CBO) found that to permanently expand the premium tax credit structure as provided in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) would increase the deficit by $350 billion from 2026 to 2035 and the number of people with health insurance by 3.8 million in 2035.

“As a nation, we are facing two grave financial diseases — excessive debt and inflation. Giving ACA health plan recipients relief from rising premiums through deficit spending is a temporary fix that doesn’t address the root of the problem.” Lost in the noise of the healthcare debate has been the simple idea behind the old expression “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Americans, especially American children, are sicker now than they have ever been. For example, among youth ages 10-19, type 2 diabetes has doubled in the last 20 years, according to a 2023 National Institutes of Health Study (NIH).

New research is illuminating both causes and solutions to the healthcare crisis. A July 2025 study out of the University of Michigan, makes the case that ultra-processed foods — including chips, cookies, soda and other heavily engineered products are addictive.

“People aren’t becoming addicted to apples or brown rice,” said lead author Ashley Gearhardt, in a release from the university. “They’re struggling with industrial products specifically engineered to hit the brain like a drug — rapidly, intensely and repeatedly.”

The published study in Nature Medicine, presents evidence that ultra-processed foods can “hijack” the brain’s reward system, triggering cravings, loss of control and persistent use despite harmful consequences — key features of addiction. “Neuroimaging studies reveal that individuals with compulsive intake of these foods show brain circuit disruptions strikingly similar to those seen in alcohol and cocaine addiction,” states the release.

Dr. Anthony Jay, a Catholic biochemist, added to the body of evidence for the giant impact of manufactured environmental toxins in his book “Estrogeneration: How Estrogenics Are Making You Fat, Sick and Infertile.” He explains that 10 common synthetic estrogens, such as parabens in fragrances, 17α-Ethinylestradiol in birth control or phthalates in plastics, are causing an explosion in cancer and other serious ailments.

Putting legal restrictions on some of these substances or, at least, mandating warning labels, could alleviate suffering and bring down healthcare costs. We know this is true because it has worked before. For decades, tobacco companies and even doctors told the public that smoking didn’t cause cancer and nicotine is not addictive. That was proven false. Through lawsuits, labeling laws and, most importantly, legislation prohibiting the marketing of tobacco products to children, we saw lung cancer and other smoking related illness rates go down dramatically.

Achieving those big goals will take time, if they happen at all. In our daily lives, we can make a difference by spending our money on whole foods that don’t contain these substances. For people with low income who may be buying processed foods out of necessity, those who are more fortunate can donate high quality goods to food banks. We can assist in starting or maintaining community gardens and participate in education. Food addiction needs to be taken seriously and treated not just as a willpower problem.

In Dr. Jay’s book, he shows people how to avoid most of the harmful chemicals he mentions. His plans are available free online. Finally, as Catholics we can tap into the power of fasting. Many saints have reflected on the spiritual benefits of fasting. Science shows fasting can also have physical benefits. Improving blood pressure and fighting inflammation are just two of many. Changing habits is hard, but so is being sick. Today’s healthcare budget debate reminds us of an old philosopher’s words: “The first wealth is health.”

Dan Russo, editor